GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Rallies Amid Lower Crop Evaluations

Corn for December delivery rose 2.75% to $3.54 and 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, as traders unwound bearish bets because of worsening crop estimates.

Soybeans for November delivery gained 1.6% to $9.20 and 1/4 a bushel.

Wheat for December delivery rose 1.47% to $5.35 and 1/2 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

China, Japan Buy US Corn, Soybeans -- Market Talk

09:32 ET - US producers reported sales of 508,000 metric tons of corn and 346,500 of soybeans, mostly to China the USDA says. Chinese buyers ordered 408,000 tons of corn and 204,000 tons of soybeans. Japan bought 100,000 tons of corn, while 142,500 tons of reported soybean exports have unknown destinations, the USDA says. China has been a frequent buyer of US grains, helping alleviate oversupply concerns fed by a bumper crop and a demand decline caused by restaurant closures during the pandemic. Corn rises 1.9% off hours and soybeans are up 0.9%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

ADM's Done Trimming Wilmar Stake, For Now -- Market Talk

12:47 ET - Archer Daniels Midland moved to raise about $850M over the past week by selling off shares in Asian agriculture conglomerate Wilmar International, but CFO Ray Young says that's it for now. "Wilmar remains a core, strategic investment for ADM," CFO Ray Young says after the company completed a portion of the sale. "We have no plans to sell additional Wilmar shares, and look forward to continuing our strong relationship for years to come." The stake in Wilmar has let ADM benefit from growing palm-oil demand, and the transactions will reduce ADM's stake to about 22% from 24.8% reported at the end of 2019. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

US Soy Will Supply China as Brazil Exports Recede -- Market Talk

10:45 ET - Brazilian soy exports are likely to decline in August, which suggests China will be increasingly dependent on US soy supplies between October and January, broker RJ O'Brien says. Chinese imports have been a major source of relief for US farmers amid a bumper crop. Meanwhile, their Brazilian rivals are set for record harvests next year. RJ O'Brien says China's July soy imports were reported at 10.1M tons, including 8.2M from Brazil. The brokerage firm sees an opportunity for the US until the Brazilian beans hit the markets again in early 2021. Soybean futures rise 1.1%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Rises Amid Firm Demand -- Market Talk

15:44 ET - Hogs rise 2.5% and live cattle edges up 0.8% as traders ponder oversupply concerns against firm demand levels. "Demand for boxed beef continues to be quite good [and] spread between live and boxed is quite good, which provides support for beef," trader Ken Morrison from Morrison on the Markets tells WSJ. "The same comments apply to hogs," he says. Cattle futures started the day falling on fears that too much cattle was being moved into feedlots, potentially leading to excessive supply in the near future. Morrison points out that demand for meat is supported by the approaching Labor Day holiday. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)