WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 08/26
532 USc   +0.90%
05:31pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:31pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:01pLebanon inflation soars above 100% year-on-year in July
RE
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

08/26/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Recovers on Hopes of Tighter Supply

Wheat for December delivery rose 0.79% to $5.39 and 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, on reports of lower-than-expected output in France.

Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.43% to $9.24 and 1/4 a bushel.

Corn for December delivery fell 0.07% to $3.54 and 1/4 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Chinese Buyers Import More US Soy -- Market Talk

09:42 ET - China buys 400,000 metric tons of US soy, the USDA says, reinforcing an important source of demand for American grains. The order adds to 204,000 metric tons of soybeans exports to China reported yesterday. Soy faces global oversupply risks amid bumper crops in leading producers, including estimates of an expanded harvest in Brazil. Soybean prices rise 0.2%, to $9.22 a bushel. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

Worse Crop Conditions Insufficient to Sustain Corn Rally -- Market Talk

11:52 ET - The corn futures market is "catching its breath" after yesterday's rally, as worsening crop conditions get priced in and still leave US farmers with the prospect of "a decent size crop," Central States Commodities' Jason Britt tells WSJ. Crop conditions have been downgraded amid unfavorable weather. Meanwhile, weekly ethanol data shows production and inventory inching closer to historic levels as uncertainties over consumption linger going into the fall under Covid-19. Britt says ethanol data hasn't moved enough to have any meaningful effect on corn prices. Corn slides 0.4%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Lose Ground Amid Softer Meat Demand -- Market Talk

15:11 ET - Livestock futures fall as traders brace for a seasonal drop in demand after Labor Day. "We had a good rally in wholesale beef prices in July," Allendale's Rich Nelson tells WSJ. It's an usual summer pattern that's already softening, he says. Markets are also still working through a live cattle backlog caused by Covid-19 closures and Nelson sees at least one more month of excessive supply. "Supplies won't start to get smaller until late September," he says. Live cattle loses 1.6% to $1.08 a pound. Lean-hog futures fall 0.7% to 55.55c a pound. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.07% 340.5 End-of-day quote.-14.44%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.77% 6.6343 Delayed Quote.46.80%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 142.45 End-of-day quote.-2.29%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.10% 103.95 End-of-day quote.-15.40%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 291.6 End-of-day quote.-3.23%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.72% 32.21 End-of-day quote.-8.21%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.90% 532 End-of-day quote.-6.80%
