GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grains Rally Amid Strong Exports

Wheat for December delivery rose 2.04% to $5.50 and 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday after USDA data revealed solid export growth for the grain.

The USDA reported strong net exports growth for wheat and corn. The news came as traders lowered crop yield expectations based on worsening weather forecasts in key producing regions around the world. Ending stock estimates remain at relatively high levels, however. Some traders are warning that prices are rising so much that profit taking is to be expected over the next few days.

China Buys More US Corn, Supports Rally -- Market Talk

10:23 ET - The USDA reports corn sales of 747,000 metric tons to China, plus 140,000 metric tons to unknown destinations, beefing up a rally in grains markets fueled by declining crop estimates and growing demand overseas. The exports notice comes after the USDA reported strong growth in weekly net exports. Some traders are warning stocks are still high by historical patterns and that could lead to profit-taking, but bullish sentiment remains at play. The export data "is helping showing that the demand is there," Allendale says. Soybeans are up 1.6%, wheat gains 1.2% and corn rises 0.9%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Mexican Exports Outpace Imports in Rebound from Shutdowns -- Market Talk

15:44 ET - Mexico's record $5.8B trade surplus in July show--for a second consecutive month--export demand recovering from the coronavirus shutdowns faster than imports. "The report reaffirms other signals that external demand will be the main driver of Mexico's recovery," says Banorte, while "weakness in imports--both in non-oil consumption and capital goods--reinforces our expectations of a modest performance of domestic demand." The trade recovery also slowed in July, with exports up a seasonally adjusted 8.9% following a 76% rise in June, and imports increasing 3.2% after a 22% jump the previous month. (anthony.harrup@wsj.com)

Oil Ends Lower as Focus Returns to Demand -- Market Talk

14:49 ET - US benchmark oil prices end 0.9% lower at $43.04 a barrel as investors worry that electricity outages, closed roads and other problems created by Hurricane Laura could further weaken oil demand that's already been on the decline this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ryan Fitzmaurice at Rabobank says an increase in crude prices earlier in the week was due to storm-related production declines and fears Laura could make a direct hit on energy infrastructure. But those worries have subsided, allowing prices to retreat now "as the threat lifts and the focus shifts to the demand impact from the storm." (dan.molinski@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Slaughtering Increases, But Covid Backlog Still Weakens Price -- Market Talk

15:27 ET - US slaughtering plants are working at full throttle, but the backlog of heavier-than-usual animals built during Covid-19 shutdowns remains a drag on the futures market, Craig VanDyke from Top Third Ag Marketing tells WSJ. "We're still working through the supply numbers," he says. Lean hog slaughtering is even faster than last year, VanDyke says, which could help explain why hogs contracts closed up 0.3%, at 55.73c a pound, while cattle slid 0.8% to $1.06 a pound. The trader adds that part of the weakness comes from funds undoing bullish bets placed during a rally earlier this summer. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)