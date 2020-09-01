Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 09/01
555.75 USc   +2.11%
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

09/01/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Hit Highest Level in More Than Four Months

Wheat for December delivery rose 2.1% to $5.64 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, hitting a more than four-month high in reaction to weather concerns and a weak U.S. dollar.

Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.1% to $9.54 3/4 a bushel.

Corn for December delivery rose 0.1% to $3.58 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

US Dollar Slump Boosts Grains -- Market Talk

13:49 ET - Grains futures trading on the CBOT are seeing some lift from continued weight on the US dollar. "The dollar index fell to fresh 28-month lows earlier today, probing below trend line support on the charts from the 2011 and 2014 lows," says Arlan Suderman of StoneX. "Where it goes from here will influence sentiment on future commodity inflation expectations." Since June 1, the dollar index on the Intercontinental Exchange has shed 6.1%. Grains have gotten a lift out of the dollar's weakening, as a weaker dollar makes US exports appear more attractive for buyers. Most recently, wheat futures have gained the most from the dollar's weakness, with the most-active contract up 13% in the past three weeks. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

USDA Announces New Corn Sale to China -- Market Talk

09:22 ET - Another 596,000 metric tons of US corn have been sold to China for delivery in the 2020/21 marketing year, says the USDA - adding that 132,000 tons of soybeans were sold to unknown destinations for 2020/21. That makes it 1.19 million tons of corn sold to China so far this week alone, reinforcing the sentiment that export demand for US corn has become strong. However, grains traders may still pull back on their optimism in trading today thanks to data suggesting that 2020 US crops are still robust even with recent weather issues. "In the near term... we had a bearish reversal yesterday with prices likely to see more selling pressure until we can find some sort of a seasonal low," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

StoneX Forecasts Large Corn and Soybean Yields -- Market Talk

09:17 ET - In its latest forecast, StoneX says that it expects US corn yields to average 179.6 bushels per acre, and US soybean yields to hit 52.9 bushels per acre. These are both down from the firms' previous estimates, but as StoneX's Matt Zeller notes, is still within the range of the USDA's last assessment and last month's assessment from Pro Farmer following its tour of seven crop-growing states. Grains traders see the latest assessment from StoneX as underwhelming. "The StoneX crop estimates were generally bearish and if correct, would argue for a complete retracement of late August rally," says AgResource. "The industry is trading yield numbers that are far less than the StoneX forecasts." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Turn Corner -- Market Talk

15:22 ET - After falling slightly yesterday, the most-active lean hog futures contract trading on the CME finishes up 2.7% at 55.025 cents per pound. The uptick is following the rise seen in cutout prices, with the interday cutout price for hog carcass rising for a second day to $72.76 per hundredweight, up 73 cents per cwt from yesterday. Meanwhile, live cattle futures finish trading Tuesday up 0.2% at $1.05475 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

