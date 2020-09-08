GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Fall on Higher World-Supply Estimates

Wheat for December delivery fell 1.1% to $5.44 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, in response to new projections of Australia's wheat crop likely to be its third largest on record.

Corn for December delivery rose 1.1% to $3.61 3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans for November delivery rose 0.5% to $9.73 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Trump Antagonism of China Concerns Grain Traders -- Market Talk

12:59 ET - President Trump's continuous pattern of antagonizing China through Twitter and other means has grain traders concerned that China will not follow through with its promises under the phase one trade agreement. "The worsening US political rhetoric against China has traders wondering if China will fulfill it purchase pledge on the Phase 1 Agreement," says AgResource. "Traders will be monitoring China's purchases going forward to see if there is any reaction to Trump's new hardline political stance." The USDA confirmed 664,000 metric tons of soybean sales to China this morning, but Trump again targeted the "China virus" in a tweet this afternoon--suggesting that the President's rhetoric against the country won't soon change. Soybean futures on the CBOT are up 0.5% Tuesday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Soybean Export Inspections Strong -- Market Talk

Export inspections of US soybeans are strong this week, USDA data show. According to the USDA, nearly 1.3 million metric tons of soybeans were inspected for export, which is in excess of estimates as high as 1.1 million tons. China is by far the biggest destination for these beans, with over 827,000 tons destined for the Chinese mainland. Meanwhile, wheat inspections totaled 695,741 tons and corn inspections totaled 781,838 tons - both near the high end of trader estimates. Corn and soybean futures trading on the CBOT are up 0.3% Tuesday, while wheat is down 1.2%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Managed Money Firms Turn Long on Corn -- Market Talk

09:35 ET - After holding a record short position on corn futures, managed money funds have reverted to a net long position on CBOT corn, according to data from the CFTC. In its latest commitment of traders report, the CFTC says that large funds closed over 70,000 short positions in corn, leaving corn futures at a net long of roughly 8,000 contracts. "The CFTC report showed greater than expected fund buying across the board as the speculative crowd is showing increased interest in commodities," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. "This was the first net long in corn since last summer when unprecedented planting delays led the funds to build a net long near 200k." Corn futures have opened trading on the CBOT Tuesday up 0.3%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Beyond Meat to Set Up Production Plant Near Shanghai

U.S. plant-based-meat maker Beyond Meat Inc. is building production facilities in China, as the company increasingly pushes into the country's alternative-protein market, which is expected to grow at a fast pace.

The move will make Beyond Meat the first foreign plant-based protein maker to establish a major plant in China, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Finish Higher -- Market Talk

15:02 ET - Live cattle futures on the CME finished up 1.3% at $1.05775 per pound. It's a change from a downtrend in cattle futures since mid-August, but unlikely to stick according to livestock traders. "The market is in a short-term downtrend and if beef prices continue to drift lower and the slaughter pace picks up, it will be difficult for October cattle to hold on to a premium to the cash market," says RJO Futures. Meanwhile, lean hog futures finished trading Tuesday up 0.1% to 59.9 cents per pound - with the contract up 11% since the start of the month. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)