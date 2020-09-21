GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Slides on Coronavirus Fears

Wheat for December delivery fell 3.5% to $5.54 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday, in response to fears in overall markets regarding a possible resurgence of coronavirus in the U.S.

Grain Futures Following Macro Markets Down -- Market Talk

12:40 ET - Grain futures are trading lower throughout the day, driven largely by weakness in the larger macro markets. "The stock market is lower today as traders fear new Covid restrictions out of Europe as we head into the winter months and flu season," says Craig Turner of Daniels Trading. For grains, today's risk-off mentality may give traders an opportunity to take a breath before buying or selling more grains. "Traders are questioning if this is a top formation or if we are in consolidation," says Turner. "I think we are consolidating, and the range could be big for soybeans, because both corn and soybeans need to increase acres for 2021." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Streak of Soybean Flash Sales Extends -- Market Talk

09:29 ET - The streak of flash export sales to China confirmed by the USDA is now up to 10 consecutive days, with the USDA confirming a sale of 132,000 metric tons of soybeans to China Monday, along with a sale of 132,000 tons of soybeans to Pakistan and 171,000 tons of soybeans to unknown destinations. This export sales activity has been the main reason that soybeans have jumped to over 2-year highs. However, even with confirmations of export sales continuing, the strength in soybean prices may be running out. "Beans technically are in an uptrend, but are extremely overbought," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. CBOT soybean futures dropped 0.4% overnight. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Grain Export Inspections Down from Previous Week -- Market Talk

11:29 ET - Export inspections this week announced by the USDA are down slightly from the previous week--with corn totaling 755K metric tons, wheat totaling 469K tons, and soybeans totaling 1.3M tons. In all three cases, these three categories are lower from the previous week. China still remains the main soybean buyer--with 890K tons being destined for there. China is also the main destination for corn, and Japan is the main destination for wheat. CBOT futures fall, led by wheat, which is down 2.5%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Favorable Harvest Weather Weighs Down Grains -- Market Talk

14:43 ET - Weather supportive for farmers to get out into their fields to either begin or progress in the harvesting of their grains is putting pressure on futures Monday -- particularly in wheat, which is leading grains futures lower by 3.8% Monday. "A pronounced ridge/tough upper air pattern develops that should accelerate the US harvest.," says AgResource. "The jet stream holds farther to the north which maintains a summerlike weather pattern with favorable harvest conditions. The 11-15 day period keeps the warm/dry weather profile in place with the soybean harvest to gain speed into the weekend." The USDA's weekly crop progress report will be the main factor to determine how true that is. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Rain Boosts South Africa's Wheat Crop -- Market Talk

0609 GMT - South Africa remains on course to register the largest wheat crop in a decade thanks to timely, well-distributed rains across the country, says Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at South Africa's Agricultural Business Chamber. Output in Africa's No. 2 wheat producer will likely rise 28% to 2 million metric tons, boosted by good weather and farmland expansions. That will likely reduce imports, which climbed 32% last season to 1.8 million tons following a production slump. For the large harvest to materialize, the country's main growing region will need sufficient moisture until the end of October, Sihlobo says, noting that the weather outlook for the coming months is favorable. (nicholas.Bariyo@wsj.com; @Nicholasbariyo)

THE MARKETS:

Coronavirus Fears Sink Livestock Futures -- Market Talk

15:37 ET - Livestock futures on the CME finish lower Monday--with lean hog futures down 3.1% to 61.55 cents per pound and live cattle futures down 1.1% to $1.106 per pound. Both futures are lower Monday in reaction to stressors on the macro market regarding a resurgence in coronavirus cases in states including North Dakota and Tennessee. Meanwhile, cutout prices for pork and beef rise Monday afternoon, according to USDA data--upward momentum that didn't translate to futures prices. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)