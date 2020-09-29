Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 09/29
549.5 USc   -0.14%
05:33pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:32pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:38pCorn Futures Fall as U.S. Harvest Progresses
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

09/29/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Corn Futures Fall as U.S. Harvest Progresses

Corn for December delivery fell 0.6% to $3.64 3/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday after USDA data showed that harvesting in the Corn Belt has progressed at a rate comparable to previous years.

Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.3% to $9.93 a bushel.

Wheat for December delivery eased 0.1% lower to $5.49 1/2 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Soybean Futures Correction Extends -- Market Talk

11:48 ET - Soybean futures trading on the CBOT are down Tuesday -- having fallen 5.2% since closing at a 2-year high on Sept. 18. The weakness seems to be a reaction to the disappearance of Chinese export demand in recent days. "Current supply and demand data suggests that the world is adequately supplied with the oilseed, providing little reason to ration demand with higher prices," says Arlan Suderman of StoneX. However, how long prices continue to drop is unclear. "What if USDA continues to lower its production estimate by a few more percentage points, and what if Chinese demand is stronger than currently believed as it rebuilds its hog herd, and what if La Nina gives Argentina a short crop? All of these are possibilities, but none are yet a reality," Suderman says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

No New Grain Flash Sales to China -- Market Talk

09:36 ET - The USDA again did not report any new flash sales of grains to China, instead reporting that 100,000 metric tons of soybeans were sold to Mexico. For grains traders, another source of bullish news will be needed to resume a lift in prices, since large sales to China that were reported for most of September appear to have paused. "A South American or Russian weather problem is needed to sustain the CBOT rally as China's recent foray of US soybean purchases slows," says AgResource. CBOT grain futures traded lower overnight. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Beyond Meat Shares Higher After Expanding Walmart Distribution

Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. were higher in heavy volume Tuesday after the company said Walmart Inc. will expand availability of its products to more than 2,400 locations from about 800 currently.

At 1257 EDT, shares of Beyond Meat were trading 8.6% higher at $164.36. Volume at the time topped 16.5 million shares, above the 65-day average volume of some 4.5 million. Year-to-date, the company's shares are up more than 117%.

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Hit Highest Level in Over a Month -- Market Talk

15:06 ET - Live cattle futures on the CME finished trading up 1.3% to $1.13125 per pound - making it the highest that they've closed in over a month. Since Sept. 1, cattle futures have risen 2.3%, and have risen for two consecutive days. However, its unclear if cattle futures will maintain this upward momentum. "The uncertainty of this winter and the pandemic may be contributing to feedlots adding more cattle with longer and more flexible time horizons into their mix to offset the larger supplies of much heavier cattle," says Steiner Consulting Group. Meanwhile, lean hog futures finished down 3.2% to 61.975 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT, INC. 9.49% 165.66 Delayed Quote.100.13%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.55% 364.75 End-of-day quote.-5.80%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.65% 89.3833 Delayed Quote.31.20%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 142.925 End-of-day quote.-3.03%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.05% 108.85 End-of-day quote.-13.43%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.50% 327.6 End-of-day quote.10.90%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.59% 32.76 End-of-day quote.-3.48%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.08% 76.11 Delayed Quote.26.44%
WALMART INC. -0.08% 137.14 Delayed Quote.15.49%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.14% 549.5 End-of-day quote.-1.52%
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
