GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

Corn Futures Ease After President Trump Tests Positive For Covid-19

Corn for December delivery fell 0.8% to $3.79 3/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, with grains futures following equity markets generally lower on the news that President Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

The overnight announcement that Mr. Trump has Covid-19 jolted investors of all stripes and added to the political uncertainty about a month ahead of the election. "There is little doubt developments to this and its potential impact on the Presidential Election process will be factors for the next several weeks," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. Vice President Mike Pence and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue have tested negative for Covid-19 in recent tests, according to their spokespeople.

Hot Weather in Brazil Supports Soybean Futures -- Market Talk

11:44 ET - Hot weather in Brazil's soybean-growing areas--with an average daytime temperature of 105 degrees Fahrenheit in Mato Grosso--look to slow soybean planting there, providing US grain futures with a boost. "Forecasters worry that the hot dry conditions will continue to feed on themselves, making it difficult to bring in a wetter pattern," says Arlan Suderman of StoneX. "Worries will escalate if planting gets pushed back to late October or later. The delayed planting is already promising to delay the start of Brazil's export season, extending the US soybean export season in the process." CBOT soybean futures are up 0.2% Friday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Wheat Leads Grain Futures Higher Amid Quota Talk -- Market Talk

13:12 ET - Ongoing speculation about a new export quota for Russian wheat has US wheat futures leading the major row crops on the CBOT higher. "A private Russian analytical firm named Sovecon indicated that the Russian ag ministry would review and likely approve a wheat export quota in mid-October for the January-June timeframe," AgResource says. "This is not fresh news, but the algos that read headlines took the news as bullish." US wheat futures rise 0.4%, soybeans gain 0.3% and corn advances 0.9%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

China Returns to Buying US Grain Exports -- Market Talk

10:05 ET - After being absent from flash sales notices for most of the week, the USDA confirmed Friday that China is back purchasing US grain exports - with 264,000 metric tons of soybeans being sold to China, along with 252,000 tons sold to unknown destinations. However, it appears that grains traders are pre-occupied with other events, including President Trump testing positive for coronavirus and Wednesday's grain stocks report from the USDA - which showed stocks of old-crop soybeans in the US at 523 million bushels. "Beans didn't get the bullish shocker on Wednesday and the market has struggled to add value," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. "Look for choppy trade with buying interest likely to emerge on a drop below $10.00 [per bushel]." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Livestock Futures Fall After Trump Coronavirus News -- Market Talk

15:07 ET - Livestock futures trading on the CME finished lower - with most-active live cattle futures closing down 0.6% to $1.111 per pound, while lean hog futures fell 0.6% to 62.5 cents per pound. "Prices gapped lower today on news that President Trump and the First Lady have been infected with the Coronavirus sending many sectors sharply lower," says Michael Seery of Seery Futures. For the week, live cattle futures finished slightly up, moving 0.4% higher since Monday. Lean hog futures, on the other hand, have fallen 2.9% since the start of the week. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)