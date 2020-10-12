GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Fall as Traders Pull Out of Long Positions

Soybeans for November delivery fell 3% to $10.33 3/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday, as some "weak long"' traders take profits from the recent surge of grains futures.

Grain futures trading on the CBOT fell as many grains traders opted to take profits following the USDA's WASDE report showing bigger declines to U.S. crop production and stockpiles than expected. "The CBOT is paring back latent speculative demand that piled into the market before and after the USDA report," said AgResource. At this point, traders expect demand is now the main factor that will push futures back up. "The U.S. 2020 corn and soybean crop is largely determined, and the outlook for future price moves now hinge on fresh Chinese buying and South American/southwestern Russian weather."

Wheat Higher as Outlook for Ukrainian Wheat Darkens -- Market Talk

11:15 ET - Wheat futures on the CBOT are bucking the trend lower in commodities Monday, amid new estimates from the Ukrainian economy ministry showing that wheat exports from the country are down this year. "Ukraine economy ministry data showed cumulative grain exports since July 1 at 13.12 million metric tons, down 14% from last year's pace, with wheat at 9.2 MMT (vs 9.77 MMT last year), barley at 3.06 MMT, and corn at 818k tonnes (vs 2.45 MMT last year)," says StoneX. Additionally, other agencies are downgrading their estimates for Ukrainian crop production, according to StoneX. Most-active wheat futures on the CBOT are up 0.6% Monday, while corn is down 1% and soybeans are down 1.9%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Bayer, BASF Fight to Keep Weedkiller on U.S. Farms (Oct. 11)

Chemical makers Bayer AG and BASF SE are pushing to keep a controversial weedkiller on the market after a federal court in June blocked its use in U.S. soybean and cotton fields.

The companies are seeking approvals from the Environmental Protection Agency that would allow farmers to continue spraying dicamba, a herbicide that can kill hardy weeds but has been blamed for drifting off fields and damaging millions of acres of neighboring crops. Bayer and BASF are proposing that farmers mix the weedkiller with new chemical agents that company officials said would help dicamba stay where it is sprayed.

Grocery Prices Rise in US -- Market Talk

12:15 ET - Prices for grocery goods in the US rose 3.5% in September, according to data from Nielsen. This is continuing a trend, as prices rose 4.1% in August, according to the firm. "Fewer promotional offers are being made available to shoppers, and this is the reason their grocery bills are higher than this same time last year," says the firm. According to Nielsen, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic as made promotions at grocery stores less prevalent, which is why prices for goods sold are overall higher. The uptick seen in consumer prices is similar to the increase seen for grains futures since August, with corn up over 17% from August to October, soybeans up nearly 15%, and wheat up nearly 7%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Turn Lower -- Market Talk

15:02 ET - Livestock futures trading on the CBOT fell Monday, led by live cattle futures -- with the most-actively traded contract falling 1.6% to $1.10825 per pound at the close of trade. "US beef demand has been exceptionally strong, and the early Autumn seasonal decline was much smaller than normal," says Eugene Graner of Heartland Investor Services. According to Graner, a seasonal dip in beef demand is in swing now, and it may not reverse course as is seasonally normal. "Typically, this week marks a low in beef prices, with a rally to last into mid-November as restaurants and retailers book beef for the holiday season," says Graner. "However, this demand will be reduced this year on diminished foodservice traffic." Meanwhile, lean hog futures finished down 0.7% to 66.625 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1731ET