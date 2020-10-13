GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybean Futures Gain Following Strong Chinese Demand for Palm Oil

Soybeans for November delivery rose 1% to $10.44 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday, as palm oil demand in China provided support for U.S. prices.

"Palm oil closed higher for seven sessions in a row and this provided underlying support for the market overnight," RJO Futures said. "China imported 9.79 million tons of soybeans in September, up 1.9% from August. This was also up 19% from September last year." Demand for soy products in China has been elevated as the economy there recovers from the effects of coronavirus. To cover its soy needs, China has been turning to the export market.

Wheat Futures Lead Grains Higher Overnight -- Market Talk

09:14 ET - Wheat futures trading on the CBOT overnight rose 0.8%, while corn fell 0.1% and soybeans rose 0.3%. For wheat, the main driver of futures continues to be the weather situation in the Black Sea region. "A contrasted weather situation is in place in the Black Sea area," says AgriTel. "Dryness is persisting in Russia, but it is raining heavily in Ukraine." For Ukraine, the heavy rainfall may lead to planting delays as farmers have difficulty getting into their fields, while in Russia the dryness is likely stunting the growth of any winter wheat planted there, says AgriTel--with the open question being if any rainfall recorded in Russia going forward will be enough to mitigate this damage. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Ethanol Part of Biden Election Pitch -- Market Talk

10:14 ET - Overtures to the US ethanol industry, which has been under pressure amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the battle over waivers of the renewable fuel standards for small oil refineries, has been part of former Vice President Joe Biden's platform in his 2020 election bid. Biden is perceived as being moderate in his positions on agribusiness, not pitching any ideas to break up large agribusiness ventures unlike his opponents in the Democratic Primary, Arun Sundaram of CFRA says. "Biden says he is in support of biofuels and has vowed to promote and advance renewable energy, ethanol, and other biofuels to help rural America and the country's farmers," says Sundaram, noting that under the Trump Administration, annual ethanol production sank for the first time in nearly a decade. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

US Grain Harvest May Slow Down -- Market Talk

13:28 ET - The pace of corn and soybean harvesting in the US has been in line with the five-year average, but weather conditions may slow it down. In its last crop progress report, the USDA pegged the corn harvest at 25% complete, and the soybean harvest at 38% complete--both above the normal five-year average. However, today's update of the report may say something different, Craig Turner of Daniels Trading says. "The harvest reports I've been hearing over the past few days are worse than expected," Turner says. "Granted this is very anecdotal, but the conversations I've had with farmers through much of the Midwest are leading me to believe the corn yield is coming down in subsequent WASDE reports." The USDA will release today's crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Livestock Futures Finish Tuesday Mixed -- Market Talk

15:07 ET - Livestock futures trading on the CME finish the day mixed--with most-active live cattle futures closing 0.4% higher at $1.11225 per pound, while lean hog futures finish down 0.7% 66.15 cents per pound. "Hog weights have been trending higher in recent weeks as cooler weather and fresh corn helps hogs convert better," says Steiner Consulting Group. "While this is normal for this time of year, the issue will likely get more attention given all the talk of hogs that may or may not have gotten backed up during the summer." Unseasonal demand for meat among consumers has been a driver in recent cutout prices for both beef and pork recently, but the trend appears to be easing. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

