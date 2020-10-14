Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 10/14
596.75 USc   +0.46%
05:39pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:59pCorn Up On Export Buying Optimism
DJ
01:24pBrazil millers oppose sale of GMO wheat as importing costs would rise, Abitrigo says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

10/14/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

TOP STORIES:

Corn Up On Export Buying Optimism

Corn for December delivery rose 1.3% to $3.96 1/2 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday in reaction to a new wave of export flash sales reported this week by the USDA. Soybeans for November delivery rose 1.2% to $10.56 1/4 a bushel. Wheat for December delivery rose 0.5% to $5.96 3/4 a bushel.

After a few days of being absent from USDA flash sale announcements, China is now back in the mix. The USDA confirmed this morning that it purchased 420,000 metric tons of US corn, as well as 264,000 tons of US soybeans. Mexico bought 110,000 tons of corn exports yesterday. Traders responded positively to the wave of export buying for both corn and soybeans. "New U.S. corn/soybean sales to China [provided] the early bullishness for the summer row crop futures," said AgResource.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

US Farmers May Add Soybean Acres in 2021 -- Market Talk

11:59 ET - US farmers may shift their acreage more over to soybeans instead of corn, according to economists with the University of Illinois. "Acreage history suggests that total corn, soybeans, and wheat acres in Illinois will total in the range of 20 to 20.7 million acres in 2021," they said in a note. "Current economic conditions would suggest a shift from corn to soybeans. If this does occur, one would expect all areas of the state to make roughly the same proportional change." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Indoor Farming Company Plenty Raises $140M Led by SoftBank

Indoor vertical farming company Plenty Unlimited Inc. said SoftBank Group Corp. Vision fund led a $140 million Series D funding round.

Berry producer Driscoll's, which recently announced an agreement to grow strawberries at Plenty's farms, also invested.

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Close At Highest Level Since March -- Market Talk

15:58 ET - Lean hog futures on the CME close up 3.4% at 68.425 cents per pound. It's the highest point the most-active lean hog futures contract has traded since late March--making it a 51% rise for hog futures since July 1. However, China's effort to rebuild its own hog herds post-African swine fever makes some traders nervous. "Numbers now indicate China's hog herd is back to 80% of normal helping to replenish the nation's pork supply," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "There is little doubt this will start to reduce China's pork imports... the obvious worry is that without exports the United States will again be facing rising pork inventory and lower prices." Live cattle futures closed 0.9% lower at $1.10275 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 1738ET


ChangeLast1st jan.
ACREAGE HOLDINGS, INC. 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
BERRY CORPORATION -0.61% 3.25 Delayed Quote.-65.32%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.34% 396.5 End-of-day quote.0.32%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.20% 138.4 End-of-day quote.-4.95%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.30% 108.5 End-of-day quote.-12.73%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.73% 7058 End-of-day quote.48.40%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.03% 358.4 End-of-day quote.19.54%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.75% 33.72 End-of-day quote.-2.23%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.46% 596.75 End-of-day quote.6.31%
