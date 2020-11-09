GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Rise on Export Sales Strength

Soybeans for January delivery rose 0.8% to $11.10 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday as grains traders see export demand for soybeans staying strong while South American weather affects world supply projections. Chinese buyers purchased 123,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans, the USDA said Monday. The new sales coincide with soybean prices that are at their highest level since 2016. Weather issues in South America also appear to be boosting soybeans to start the week according to Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. "Until there is confidence that the Brazil crop outlook has stabilized, beans will be well-supported."

On America's Farms, Worries About Regulation, Hope for Trade Deals Under Biden

Joe Biden's election as president raises new questions for a U.S. farm sector whipsawed by turbulent years under President Trump. Some farmers said they worry a Democratic White House will mean stricter environmental regulations and other restrictions are on the way after the Trump administration eased rules governing water quality, meatpacking-plant operations, genetically engineered crops and greenhouse-gas emissions.

Grain Traders Turn Focus to WASDE -- Market Talk

09:20 ET - With Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the US presidential election, grains traders are switching their focus to tomorrow's WASDE report from the USDA. "The main activity in today's session will be spent getting final positions in place ahead of [the] WASDE report," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "There is more interest being placed on the November release than normal given the shift in market attitude since the October data was released. Not only has demand remained on the elevated side, but we have also seen more harvest data come in." Overnight, grains futures on the CBOT were mixed -- with corn futures down 0.1%, wheat down 0.1%, and soybeans up 0.7%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Brazil Soybean Planting Accelerated Last Week -- Market Talk

0748 ET - Brazilian farmers had planted 56% of the area forecast to be sown with the crop as of March 5, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural. That's up from 42% a week earlier, though slightly behind the 58% planted on the same date last year, AgRural said. Planting was most advanced in Mato Grosso state, Brazil's biggest producer of the oilseeds, according to the group. The amount of rain had increased recently, improving the level of moisture in the soil, but dry weather returned in the first week of November, increasing concern among farmers in the states of Mato Grosso, Parana; and Rio Grande so Sul, AgRural said. Brazil is the world's biggest producer and exporter of soybeans in the world, and is forecast to grow a record crop in the 2020-2021 growing season. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

Fertilizer Prices Expected to Rise, AgriBank Says -- Market Talk

1525 ET - Fertilizer prices are expected to jump in this fiscal quarter, says St. Paul, Minn.-based AgriBank in its 3Q earnings report. "A rebound of planted acreage is expected to support an increase in fertilizer expenses, while fuel, livestock and poultry purchases are forecast to be lower due to price pressure from the pandemic," says AgriBank. While the USDA has recently dropped its forecasts for US crop production in this year's harvest, it remains higher than last-year's waterlogged production figures. "The higher price expectation along with strong government direct payments in 2020 should support favorable returns for many crop operations," says AgriBank. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Livestock Futures Rise Even With Growing Feed Prices -- Market Talk

15:42 ET - Livestock futures rise, with live cattle futures up 2.9% to $1.11825 per pound and hog futures climbing 1.1% to 65.6 cents per pound. Macro markets were the primary factor behind the uptick of livestock--but the recent strength in grain futures may soon turn to pressuring livestock. "Corn and soybeans make up a large portion of total feed costs and a majority of total costs," says Steiner Consulting Group. "Rising feed costs reduce profitability holding all else constant." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

