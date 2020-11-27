GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Futures Rise on China Demand, Lack of Brazil Rain -- Market Talk

13:45 ET - Corn futures end a holiday-shortened session higher, closing up 1.5% at $4.34 a bushel. "The main reason [for today's price-rise] are issues that started out the week and are still in place--moderate sales to China in previous weeks, which we already knew, and also expectations for further sales," Rich Nelson of Allendale tells WSJ. He says another concern is weather in South America, and more specifically rainfall in Brazil, which is looking below normal. But he said that issue and its impact on prices will become clearer over the next couple weeks. Soybean futures also end higher, up 0.7% at $11.92 a bushel. (dan.molinski@wsj.com)

Vegpro Recalls Two Fresh Attitude Spinach Products Due to Salmonella Concerns

Vegpro International is recalling two Fresh Attitude Baby Spinach products due to salmonella concerns, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The CFIA said no related illnesses have been reported.

China Escalates Australia Trade Dispute With Wine Tariffs

SYDNEY--China imposed anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine, escalating a monthslong trade dispute and forcing local vintners to seek other markets for millions of bottles during a pandemic. China's Ministry of Commerce said the temporary duties of 107.1% to 212.1% will take effect Saturday. They follow an investigation begun in August that concluded Australian exporters dumped cheap wine into the Chinese market, hurting the domestic wine industry. Australia's government rejected these preliminary findings.

Livestock Futures Decline in Muted Session -- Market Talk

14:03 ET - Livestock futures end a bit lower in a quiet session. "With today being sandwiched between a holiday and the weekend, the markets are thin and there's not a whole lot of news," Trey Warnock at Amarillo Brokerage tells WSJ. "Wednesday traded mostly cash and was neutral to slightly disappointing, so it's not terribly surprising there's a slight pullback today." Lean hogs end 0.3% down at 67.25 cents per pound, while live cattle decline 1.1% to end at $1.1325 per pound. (dan.molinski@wsj.com)

