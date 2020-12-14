GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Drops After Russian Tariff Confirmed

Wheat for March delivery fell 2.9% to $5.96 1/2 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday, with traders selling off futures after Russia confirmed a tariff on its wheat exports next year.

Confirmation by the Russian government that a $30 per metric ton export tax will be placed on their wheat exports from Feb. 15 to June 30 weighed on wheat futures Monday. Profit taking was a driver for lower futures despite it being seemingly bullish news for U.S. wheat prices, although another factor is the expectation for Russian wheat to flood the export market until the tariff becomes active, said Craig Turner of Daniels Trading. "In the short term I could make the case wheat takes a little hit as Russian wheat floods the cash market," said Mr. Turner.

Vaccine Provides Grains With Only Brief Shot of Optimism -- Market Talk

11:57 ET - The first administration of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in the US is a positive driver for commodities and equities alike, but looks to be only a minor beneficial factor for grains. "Granted, we are talking about a month's long process to distribute this vaccine and that there will be pushback from more than a few citizens who will elect not to receive it," says Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. "Still, the prospect of returning some normalcy to everyday life is something certainly worth cheering about." Even so, grain futures have given back much of their gains from premarket trading, partially due to traders taking profits on higher prices. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Soybean Export Inspections Stay Consistent -- Market Talk

11:33 ET - Inspections of US soybean exports are consistently high for another week, totaling 2.37M metric tons, according to USDA data. While down slightly from the previous week, it's still well above figures from this time last year. As has been the case for much of the year, China is the main destination for these soybean exports, with 1.55M tons being inspected for export to China's mainland. US grain futures have pared premarket gains, with the most active soybean contract trading up 0.3%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Brazil Soybean Planting Almost Finished Amid Recent Rains -- Market Talk

0945 ET - Brazilian farmers had sown soybeans on 95% of the area forecast to be planted with the crop in the 2020-2021 growing season as of Dec. 10, just slightly behind the 96% that was finished on the same date last year, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural. Dry weather in some soybean-producing areas has been a concern for farmers, but good rains in many areas over the past week came at a good time for recently planted areas and also in areas that were planted earlier, AgRural said. States including Rio Grande do Sul and a group of states in the northeast of Brazil, suffered from dry weather recently, but soil moisture levels are still good enough for planting to advance and the crop to develop, AgRural said. AgRural last week cut its forecast for Brazil's soybean crop for the 2020-2021 season to 131.6 million metric tons, which would still be record output for the country. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Finish Nearly 4% Higher -- Market Talk

15:06 ET - Lean hog futures trading on the CME finished the day 3.9% higher, closing 65.675 cents per pound. For pork, today's uptick comes as cutout values remain high -- even though cutout values across the board dropped Monday, with hams down $1.41 per hundredweight Monday and bellies down $5.41 per cwt as of mid-day today. The drop in cutout prices could be signaling a turnaround in futures trading tomorrow. "We should be near the peak in ham Christmas demand although how far much prices decline in the next two weeks is a matter of debate," says Steiner Consulting Group. Meanwhile, live cattle futures finished 0.1% at $1.131 per pound Monday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

