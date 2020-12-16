Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 12/16
598.5 USc   -0.21%
05:32pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:33pProfit-taking pressures soybeans; corn firm, wheat weak
RE
03:29pCorn Finishes Higher After Market Pares Gains
DJ
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

12/16/2020 | 05:32pm EST
TOP STORIES:

Corn Finishes Higher After Market Pares Gains

Corn for March delivery rose 0.6% to $4.27 1/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, still finishing higher for the day despite the grains complex pulling back as a whole. Soybeans for January delivery fell 0.1% to $11.83 3/4 a bushel. Wheat for March delivery fell 0.2% to $5.98 1/2 a bushel.

Corn futures managed to close at their highest levels seen in December so far, but only after paring gains this afternoon. Corn took most of its cues from soybeans today, said Rich Nelson of Allendale Inc. - with traders selling grains across the board once it became clear that soybeans would not break the $12 per bushel barrier today. "Today was an attempt for higher trade, and it wasn't successful, " said Mr. Nelson. "We didn't see the positive news needed to sustain a rally."

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Aphria and Tilray Planned Merger May Herald More Deals -- Market Talk

09:32 ET - Cannabis companies Aphria and Tilray, which are merging, as a combined company would have a 17% share by revenue of the Canadian adult-use cannabis market, according to analysts at Raymond James. That would be almost double both Canopy Growth and Redecan's 9% shares, as well as Aurora Cannabis's 8.5% share. The deal between Aphria and Tilray may just be the start. "We expect to see a building wave of consolidation among large and small cannabis players alike," the analysts at Raymond James say. Tilray up 20% in early trading. (micah.maidenberg@wsj.com; @MicahMaidenberg)

Sit-Down Chains Scrap Guidance as Indoor Dining Shuts -- Market Talk

07:56 ET - Brinker International withdraws its 2Q guidance as new dining room restrictions during the latest coronavirus surge curb its sales. As of Dec. 9, 77% of its Chili's and 69% of Maggiano's restaurants had open dining rooms, down from at least 90% for the brands in late October. Maggiano's same-store sales fell 64% year-over-year as of Dec. 9, a 30 percentage point drop from October. Sit-down chain J. Alexander's Holdings pulled its guidance Monday as it also reports losing indoor dining sales. Brinker falls 7% in pre-market trading. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Tyson Fires Pork Plant Managers After Probe Into Covid-19 Bets

Tyson Foods Inc. said it fired seven managers of an Iowa meatpacking plant following the company's investigation into allegations that they had wagered on Covid-19 infections among employees.

Tyson announced the investigation in November, after a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the family of a deceased Tyson worker claimed that managers of the company's Waterloo, Iowa pork-processing facility organized a betting pool around how many employees would contract the coronavirus, and pressured sick employees to stay on the job.

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Rise Ahead of Monthly Report -- Market Talk

15:36 ET - Live cattle futures trading on the CME finish 0.8% higher to $1.13775 per pound. Cattle futures have rallied in price in recent days--gaining 2.7% over the past six sessions. The string of upticks comes ahead of the USDA's release of the monthly Cattle on Feed report on Friday. "The average trade estimate calls for a November marketing rate at 98% of last year, a placement rate of 91%, with a December 1 feedlot inventory at 100%," says AgResource. "If confirmed, the November placement rate would be at a 4-year low but right at the 10-year average." The firm places its price targets for cattle futures at $1.19 per pound. Meanwhile, hog futures finished trading down 0.7% at 65.975 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-20 1731ET

