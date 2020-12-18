GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Higher as Futures Blow Past $12 Barrier

Soybeans for January delivery rose 1.6% to $12.20 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Friday, breaking the $12 per bushel for the first time since 2014 amid indications of further Chinese interest in buying U.S. soybeans. Corn for March delivery rose 1.2% to $4.37 1/2 a bushel. Wheat for March delivery fell 0.1% to $6.08 1/4 a bushel. Soybean futures lead row crops higher Friday, amid trader speculation that China is turning to the U.S. to secure soybean supplies instead of Brazil -- with the Brazilian soybean crop coming up short amid a streak of dry weather. "Extending the U.S. export season due to delays to the start of the Brazilian harvest is one of those factors that could wreck USDA's balance sheet, depending on the extent of the delays," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX. "Only then will the market start to factor in actual production losses." This sentiment has pushed soybean futures past the $12 per bushel mark, the first time since August 2014 they've traded this high.

Darden's Sales Expectations Soften -- Market Talk

0800 ET - Darden Restaurants reports a 2Q same-store sales drop of 20.6% compared to last year's period, missing analyst expectations as new coronavirus restrictions hurt the sit-down chain. The company projects total 3Q sales of between 65% to 70% compared to prior year's business, a decline from 2Q sales expectations reported last period. Uncertainty surrounding restaurant capacity limits, dining room closures and the duration of the pandemic remain, Darden says. Shares fall 2.8% in pre-market trading. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Shares of Chinese Seed Biotech Companies Gain as China Seeks to Upgrade Farmland

Shares of Chinese seed biotech companies gained on Friday after China's Ministry of Agriculture said it would upgrade almost 25% more of its farmland than it did in 2020 to boost the nation's food security. Shares of Origin Agritech Ltd. gained 14.4% to $13.09 and China Green Agriculture Inc. climbed 21% to $2.84 in midday trading in the U.S.

Weather Boosts South Africa's Wheat Crop Prospects -- Market Talk

14:32 GMT - South Africa remains on course to register the largest wheat crop in nearly two decades during 2020-21 boosted by timely and well distributed rains, says the state-run Crop Estimates Committee. Output may rise 40% to 2.15M metric tons, boosted by favorable weather and farmland expansions. Higher output is expected to reduce South Africa's wheat imports, which climbed 32% last season to 1.8M tons, following a slump in production. "This is the largest expected wheat crop since the 2.43 million tons of the 2002 season," the Crop Estimates Committee says. (Nicholas.Bariyo@wsj.com;@Nicholasbariyo)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Rise as Inventory Stays Steady -- Market Talk

15:12 ET - Live cattle futures finished trading on the CME 0.4% higher, closing at $1.1485 per pound. Trading was quiet ahead of the release of the USDA's monthly Cattle on Feed report, which was issued at 3pm ET. The report shows a steady level of cattle inventory on feed, with 12.04 million head on feed as of Dec. 1, essentially unchanged for the same timeframe last year. However, placements of cattle on feed were 9% off of this time last year, totaling 1.91 million head. Lean hog futures also closed trading higher Friday, finishing 0.5% higher of 65.8 cents per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

