WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 12/28
614.25 USc   -2.03%
05:36pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:36pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03:50pWheat Slumps as Traders Speculate Argentina Port Strike May End
DJ
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

12/28/2020 | 05:36pm EST
TOP STORIES:

Wheat Slumps as Traders Speculate Argentina Port Strike May End

Wheat for March delivery fell 2% to $6.14 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday as grains traders took profits amid speculation that Argentina's port-worker strike may reach a conclusion after a meeting tomorrow.

Soybeans for March delivery fell 0.6% to $12.57 1/4 a bushel.

Corn for March delivery rose 1.2% to $4.56 1/2 a bushel.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Grain Traders Get in Position Ahead of Month's End -- Market Talk

09:17 ET - Grain traders are expected to spend the four active trading sessions this week getting positions in order ahead of the end of the month and year, says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "Many traders already have their positioning done but there will definitely be some this week," says Setzer. "This week's trade will be thin, and this positioning can easily cause exaggerated movement in the futures market." Additionally fueling movement is preparation for January's WASDE report from the USDA, which has gained in importance among traders after the USDA did not update its corn forecasts in last month's report. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Corn and Soybeans Higher as Argentina Port Strike Extends -- Market Talk

08:51 ET - Corn and soybeans on the CBOT are slightly higher in pre-market trading Monday, due in part to an extended strike of port workers in Argentina. "Argentine port workers rejected the latest offer from crushers/exporters," says Allendale Inc. "Unions elected to spend Christmas on strike, which started on Dec. 3rd and has 170 cargo ships waiting to load ag commodities." The slowdown of the Argentina ports makes procuring grain exports from there difficult, making US exports more attractive for buyers. The two sides will meet again on Tuesday. Overnight, corn futures inched up 0.2%, while soybean futures rose 0.3%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

New York Farmers Await State Decision on Overtime

Farmers in New York are spending the last week of 2020 worrying that a state panel will recommend a legal change that could increase their overtime costs for the next growing season.

A 2019 law required the state's farms to provide overtime pay to their employees if they work more than 60 hours in a week. It also created the three-person Farm Wage Board, which was tasked with reviewing whether the overtime threshold should be lowered.

Soybean Export Inspections Fall from Previous Week -- Market Talk

11:48 ET - Export inspections of US soybeans have fallen considerably from levels in previous weeks, with inspections totaling 1.45M metric tons. That's roughly half of the soybean exports inspected last week, although still higher than inspections from this time last year. China continues to be the main destination for US soybeans, with 882,102 tons being inspected for export to the Chinese mainland. Thailand and Mexico were the next biggest destinations, with roughly 97,000 tons each inspected for export. CBOT soybean futures are down 0.7%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Big Sales of Soybean Exports Reported for Unknown Destinations -- Market Talk

10:14 ET - The USDA confirms large sales of 2020/21 marketing year soybeans and soybean products to unknown destinations, with 233,700 metric tons of soybeans sold, and 33,000 tons of soybean oil. The USDA confirms 125,000 tons of soybeans were sold for the 2021/22 marketing year to unknown destinations and 149,572 tons of corn were sold to unknown destinations. Even with the USDA confirming flash sales of US grain exports for the first time since Dec. 11, CBOT futures fall, with corn declining 0.1%, soybeans off 0.7% and wheat down 1.7%. "We caution bull traders as funds shore up positions ahead of the end of the year," says Terry Reilly of Futures International, despite indications of strong export demand amid world weather issues. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Finishes Higher on Vaccine Hopes -- Market Talk

15:36 ET - Live cattle futures trading on the CME finish up 0.7% to $1.15775 per pound. The dissemination of Covid-19 vaccines has helped bolster cattle futures, amid hopes that a roll-off of lockdowns will spur higher meat demand. However, that's a longer term outlook, leaving cattle futures open to volatility in short-term. "Traders remain optimistic about beef demand improving once the vaccines are widespread, but with beef prices near their lowest levels since October, near- term demand looks soft," says RJO Futures. Meanwhile, lean hog futures close down 0.7% to 66.5 cents per pound Monday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-20 1735ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.22% 456.5 End-of-day quote.16.31%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.61% 102.2565 Delayed Quote.51.18%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.04% 140.95 End-of-day quote.-3.03%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 112.775 End-of-day quote.-10.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.04% 50.9 Delayed Quote.-22.91%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.58% 414.4 End-of-day quote.38.98%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.38% 41.68 End-of-day quote.21.31%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.56% 83.733 Delayed Quote.39.11%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.03% 614.25 End-of-day quote.12.21%
WTI -0.39% 47.674 Delayed Quote.-21.29%
