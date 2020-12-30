Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 12/30
640.75 USc   +3.60%
05:15pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:33pCorn, soy at 6-1/2-year highs as Argentina ends crusher strike, curbs corn exports
RE
04:18pCME Raises Corn Futures Margins By 14.7% for March 2021
RE
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

12/30/2020 | 05:15pm EST
TOP STORIES:

Wheat Finds New Six-Year High

Wheat for March delivery rose 3.6% to $6.40 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Tuesday, following corn and soybean futures to their highest point in six years.

Wheat futures rose to their highest level since December 2014 on the coattails of corn and soybeans, which also hit new six year highs this week. For wheat, much of the activity came from speculators looking for a good deal, traders say. "The market does not seem to have the supply fundamentals for an extended run higher, but the bullish outside market forces, an inflationary tilt to commodity markets and a continued surge higher in the other grain markets leaves the trend up," said RJO Futures.

Soymeal Sales Expected to Be Strong -- Market Talk

13:28 ET - Soymeal export sales are expected to be strong again this week, according to grains traders surveyed by WSJ. Sales of soymeal exports totaled 223,700 metric tons last week, and traders forecast that sales could be as high as 350,000 tons. Meanwhile, soybean export sales are forecast to be anywhere from 200,000 tons to 700,000 tons--and so could potentially be lower than soymeal sales, an unusual occurrence. Soymeal futures, much like soybeans, are trading at a 6-year high on the CBOT Wednesday, with most-active futures up 0.5% to $426.50 per ton Wednesday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

US Ethanol Production Takes Big Dive -- Market Talk

12:18 ET - US ethanol production fell more than was expected this week, according to data from the EIA. The EIA pegs US ethanol production at 934,000 barrels a day, which is down 42,000 barrels from the previous week. Meanwhile, ethanol inventories rose 335,000 barrels to a total of 23.5M barrels, the highest they've been since mid-May. This week's data is seen as bearish for corn futures, Terry Reilly of Futures International says. "Production was down more than 4 times trade expectations," Reilly says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Grain Futures Inch Lower Following Strike Deal -- Market Talk

08:51 ET - Grain futures trading on the CBOT are lower in pre-market trading Wednesday after a deal was reached late yesterday to end the strike of Argentinian port workers. "The question now is how long it will take to get shipping back to normal," says Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. The backlog for ships at port in Argentina is 162 ships, Setzer adds. Grains traders have indicated that market attention is expected to switch over to January's WASDE report with the strike concluded. Overnight, corn futures fell 0.1%, soybean futures dropped 0.3%, and wheat futures were unchanged. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Finish Mixed -- Market Talk

15:22 ET - Livestock futures trading on CME finish mixed, with most active live-cattle futures slipping 0.1% to $1.1445 a pound and lean-hog futures rising 0.6% to 67.6c. For hogs, demand continues to be the primary driver for rising prices. "If US exports can remain strong, demand will remain strong enough to clear the market at current price levels," RJO Futures says. "However, if export demand begins to slip, it will be more and more difficult to clear pork supply on the domestic market." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-20 1714ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.82% 474.5 End-of-day quote.20.18%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.52% 103.4658 Delayed Quote.52.62%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.05% 138.6 End-of-day quote.-2.98%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.11% 112.5 End-of-day quote.-9.34%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.94% 431 End-of-day quote.38.48%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.42% 42.66 End-of-day quote.23.17%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.14% 84.14 Delayed Quote.40.04%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 3.60% 640.75 End-of-day quote.10.69%
