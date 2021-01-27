GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Drops as Traders Build Short Positions

Wheat for March delivery fell 1.1% to $6.58 1/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, with grain traders opting to short wheat as a hedge for their long positions in soybeans and corn. Corn for March delivery rose 0.3% to $5.34 a bushel. Soybeans for March delivery rose 0.3% to $13.74 3/4 a bushel.

Grain traders seeking to balance positions used wheat futures as a short hedge for long positions in corn and soybeans - pushing wheat futures lower Wednesday ."The wheat/corn spread has narrowed to a premium of $1.24 per bushel with corn being the bullish stalwart," said AgResource. Also pressuring wheat futures was supportive weather in the Black Sea for the winter wheat crop.

USDA Suspends Debt Collections for Cash-Strapped Farmers -- Market Talk

1135 ET - More government relief is on the way for US farmers, as the US Department of Agriculture says it is temporarily suspending past-due debt collections and foreclosures for distressed borrowers under some USDA-administered loan programs. While agricultural commodity prices have surged in recent months, and an estimated $46B in government payments went to the Farm Belt in 2020, the USDA says that Covid-19's impact on the farm sector continues to weigh on farmers' pocketbooks. The suspension, which doesn't have an end date so far, will be available to more than 12,000 borrowers, or nearly 10% of the agricultural producers who use the USDA loan programs. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

12:56 ET - Inventories of US ethanol shrank slightly this week, dropping 26,000 barrels to 23.6M barrels, according to data released by the EIA. Traders informally surveyed by Dow Jones had largely expected ethanol inventories to rise this week. But inventories of ethanol in the US remain high even as daily ethanol production has dropped. US ethanol production averaged 933,000 barrels a day this week, down 12,000 barrels from the previous week. This week's production is the lowest level it's been at since mid-October. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Starbucks Shares Down Nearly 7% Following 1Q Results

Starbucks Corp. shares declined 6.8% to $97.61 in afternoon trading.

The coffee retailer reported after the market close Tuesday that first-quarter global comparable-store sales declined 5%.

Another Family Member Takes Brown-Forman Chair Seat -- Market Talk

0908 ET - Jack Daniel's maker Brown-Forman says G. Garvin Brown IV, its board chair for the last 14 years, is retiring at the annual shareholder meeting in July and will be succeeded by Campbell Brown. Both men are great-great grandsons of George Garvin Brown, who founded the Louisville, Ky., spirits maker in 1870. Garvin Brown was elected a director in 2006, one of the first members of the family's fifth generation to join the board. Campbell Brown has been a director since 2016. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Finish Lower on Higher Feed Costs -- Market Talk

15:17 ET - Recent movement of grains prices higher provided pressure for livestock futures on the CME - with live cattle futures finishing down 0.4% to $1.22625 per pound and lean hog futures finishing down 0.8% to 76.3 cents per pound. "Live cattle futures felt the drag of risk-off in the equity markets this morning, while lean hog futures reflect the higher feed costs and weather-related slowdown in this week's slaughter thus far," says Arlan Suderman of StoneX. For cattle, today's close put an end to a streak of moves higher. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

