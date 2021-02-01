GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Concerns Over Excessive Supply Weaken Wheat Futures

Wheat for March delivery fell 1.8% to $6.51 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday as U.S. exports declined, according to USDA data.

Wheat led a slide on grain prices, losing 2.2% amid signs of strong global supply and soft demand for the U.S. crop. The USDA reported that last week 397K metric tons of wheat were inspected for exports, down from 572K metric tons in the prior week. RJ O'Brien's Richard Feltes reports that the Chinese government sold 2.2M metric tons of reserve wheat overnight to domestic feed users. The broker also cites strong Russian exports.

Demand To Support Corn Prices For Months -- Market Talk

1507 ET - Resilient demand is likely to support corn prices for the time being, Summit's Tomm Pfitzenmaier says. "We view any pullbacks as an opportunity to secure long positions in the corn market as we expect corn exports to ramp up in the weeks ahead," he says, adding that doesn't expect the grain to top out until March or April. Livestock producers are likely to come in buying on occasional price slides, Pfitzenmaier says. "Current world supplies shortages would seem to indicate that March or May corn could push up into the $5.75 to $6.25 range." Corn rises 0.4%, while soybeans decline 0.4% and wheat loses 1.8%. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Corn Inspections Remain Strong Despite Weekly Drop

Export inspections of U.S. corn last week fell to 1.1 million metric tons from 1.4 million metric tons the prior week, the USDA reported Monday.

The result is at the bottom of expectations by Futures International LLC's Analyst Terry Reilly. But he says it is a strong performance despite the weekly decline.

Brazil Soybean Harvest Off to Slow Start Due to Rains -- Market Talk

0720 ET - Brazilian farmers had harvested soybeans from only 1.9% of the area planted with the crop as of Jan. 28, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural. That's the slowest start in ten years and far behind the 8.9% that had been harvested on the same date last year, AgRural said. Rain in some areas is slowing work by making it harder for heavy equipment to operate in fields and is also raising some concerns that the excess humidity might harm the quality of the oilseeds. But so far the wet weather has been more beneficial than harmful to the crop because much of it fell in areas where the plants are still developing, according to the consultancy. AgRural forecasts a record 2020-2021 soybean crop of 131.7 million metric tons. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com )

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Prices Slip, But Pork Demand Is Seen As Resilient -- Market Talk

1623 ET - Livestock futures slide as the beef industry works through a heavier-than-usual herd and hogs take a pause from a recent rise. Live cattle fall 0.1% and hogs lose 1.5%. Analysts say demand for pork from the US is likely to remain strong as the global economy recovers and the American product offers competitive prices. As for beef, economic recovery should boost prices as soon as packers are done slaughtering overweight cattle that spent too much time in feedlots due to the Covid-19 recession. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-21 1736ET