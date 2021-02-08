GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Futures Rise Ahead of WASDE Report

Corn for March delivery rose 2.8% to $5.63 3/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday as grains traders were unwilling to sell their positions ahead of an expected bullish WASDE report from the USDA Tuesday.

Grain futures rose Monday in advance of tomorrow's WASDE report from the USDA. The expectation is that the USDA will forecast ending inventories dropping further than previously thought. "End users and farmers are not sellers on the rally ahead of what they see as a bullish February USDA crop report," said AgResource. Corn led today's rally, with the most-active contract hitting its highest level since July 2013.

Wheat Higher on Speculation of New Chinese Demand -- Market Talk

0927 ET - Wheat futures are leading the CBOT higher pre-market, trading up 1.8% pre-market. One driver boosting wheat is speculation that China will be looking to purchase more US wheat exports. This, combined with other domestic supply issues, is providing wheat prices a boost. "China has been aggressively selling government reserves, which will need to be replenished," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. "US acres are likely to drop or be abandoned in favor of higher priced corn/beans, and recent Russian policy moves are likely to deter production." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Slow Brazilian Soybean Harvest Buoys US Soybeans -- Market Talk

1140 ET - A slowdown in the Brazilian soybean harvest versus the same time last year is expected to provided prolonged support for US soybean prices. "Brazil harvest delays continue to keep China dependent on US soybeans," says Arlan Suderman of StoneX. Brazilian farmers have harvested 4% of its crop as of Feb. 4, with weather allowing a slightly faster harvest pace than the previous week, but still far behind the 16% from the same time last year, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural. CBOT soybean futures are up 1.6% Monday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Corteva, Under Activist Pressure, Seeks New CFO -- Market Talk

0937 ET - Corteva, the agricultural company under pressure from an activist investor to replace its CEO, says it is starting the hunt for a new CFO. Greg Friedman, who held the role since the crop seed developer was split out from DowDuPont in June 2019, told the company he plans to retire, though he's staying on as CFO while Corteva searches for his replacement.Friedman says in a statement that Corteva's on firm footing with a surge in profits projected for this year. Activist Starboard Value has been agitating to replace Corteva CEO Jim Collins, saying the company's profit growth so far has been meager. ( jacob.bunge@wsj.com ; @jacobbunge)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Turns Higher Amid Expanded Fund Positions -- Market Talk

1525 ET - Livestock futures closed higher, keeping with the theme of large fund investors seeing livestock as a strong market. Live cattle futures finished up 0.2% to $1.2395 cents per pound, while lean hog futures finished up 0.4% to 80.65 cents per pound. In Friday's commitment of traders report from the CFTC, long positions in hogs and cattle among managed money investors both rose - with net longs being 49,726 contracts and 70,527 contracts, respectively. "Fundamentally, we see cattle futures as fully valued and caution against staying bullish," says AgResource. "The largest unknowns are export demand and rising domestic demand economies reopen." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

