GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Falls as Post-WASDE Correction Continues

Corn for March delivery fell 3.9% to $5.34 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday as grains fell after Tuesday's WASDE report showed a smaller-than-expected cut to ending stocks. Soybeans for March delivery fell 3.4% to $13.54 a bushel. Wheat for March delivery fell 2.2% to $6.35 1/2 a bushel.

Grain futures dropped Wednesday. Traders opted to take profits in reaction to a muted movement in stockpile figures from the government. "The USDA numbers were nowhere near what trade has been assuming given the export sales reports recently and given the crop reports out of South America, so it looks like we are going to have a little readjustment period and then have to wait for the March report," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage.

Bunge Raises Full-Year Adjusted Profit Guidance

Bunge Ltd. Wednesday raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast, but added that some of its divisions will likely see a decline in performance this year compared with strong results in 2020.

The St. Louis-based agricultural commodities company said it expects its full-year adjusted profit will be at least $6 a share. Previously, the company had estimated full-year adjusted earnings of at least $5 a share.

Coca-Cola Hit by Resurgence of Covid-19 -- Update

The pandemic has been worse this winter than Coca-Cola Co. expected, but the beverage giant said it expects consumers to return to normal life in the second half of the year as Covid-19 vaccines roll out across many developed countries.

The company offered an outlook for 2021, saying the first half of the year would be challenging. Starting in December, "we saw more restrictions in place than we anticipated," finance chief John Murphy said in an interview. But "we still think that with vaccine rollout building momentum in the coming weeks, the second half of the year will be very strong."

Quarterly net income was $1.46 billion, down from $2.04 billion in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share rose to 47 cents from 44 cents, Coke said, beating the FactSet consensus of 42 cents. Revenue fell 5% to $8.61 billion.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Business Is Good for Global Crop Traders, Bunge Says -- Market Talk

0915 ET - Bunge CEO Greg Heckman says the global agriculture industry will be dealing with a tighter supply of grains and oilseeds for some time. A monthslong buying spree among Chinese grain importers and tough growing conditions for some South American farmers have sent crop prices surging, and boosted profit margins for Bunge's business trading and processing those crops. "This isn't going to solve itself with one crop in South America," Heckman says. For companies like Bunge, "the overall environment is definitely better than we've seen for years." (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Ethanol Inventories Turn Lower -- Market Talk

11:22 ET - US ethanol inventories fell 520,000 barrels this week, bringing the total down to 23.8M barrels, according to the EIA's latest report. This reduction was largely unexpected by grains traders, who told WSJ in an unofficial survey that they expected inventories to rise to as high as 25.3M barrels. Meanwhile, daily ethanol production inched up, rising only 1,000 barrels a day to 937,000 barrels a day. Even so, the surprise seen in the EIA's report isn't providing much in the way of reversing the negative trend seen in corn futures today. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Activist Jana Sets Sights on TreeHouse Foods -- Market Talk

10:26 ET - TreeHouse Foods surges as activist hedge fund Jana Partners says it's taken a 7.3% stake and plans to seek three seats on the food maker's board. Jana says in an SEC filing that TreeHouse's shares are undervalued, and that it plans to hold talks with the company's management and board on ways to address the issue, including the evaluation of a sale. Jana is known for taking large stakes in companies and pushing them for change, with past targets that include Whole Foods Market, Walgreen, ConAgra and Bloomin' Brands. TreeHouse representatives aren't immediately available for comment. TreeHouse jumps 20% to $51.06, nearing their 52-week high reached last May. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Close Day Mixed -- Market Talk

1547 ET - Live cattle futures finish down 0.9% to $1.227 per pound, and lean hogs close up 1.8% to 81.825 cents per pound. Yesterday's WASDE from the USDA raised production forecasts for US meats, while the agency kept its export outlook unchanged--which made some traders uneasy. "Robust exports remain critical for the pork market this spring and summer," says Steiner Consulting Group. In the short term, Steiner says it expects world buyers to favor US meat for exports. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

