GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

Wheat Rises Ahead of Cold Snap

Wheat for March delivery rose 0.5% to $6.36 3/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Friday in response to expectations of bitter-cold temperatures in the U.S. plains over the weekend. Soybeans for March delivery rose 0.3% to $13.72 a bushel. Corn for March delivery fell 0.4% to $5.38 3/4 a bushel.

Wheat futures turned higher Friday following a three-session losing streak on fears frigid temperatures in winter-wheat growing areas will hurt crops. "There is some potential for crop damage in a few Kansas and Colorado production areas Saturday as temperatures drop near and below zero Fahrenheit in snow free areas," said Terry Reilly of Futures International. "Crops in the region have been adequately hardened against the cold, which should help reduce the risk of loss, but damage cannot be ruled out."

Tariffs on Wine, Food from Europe to Stay for Now, U.S. Says

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration says it won't be ending tariffs on imported European wine, cheese and other food imports any time soon -- to the dismay of industry groups who say the levies are hurting U.S. restaurants and consumers.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said Friday it was unnecessary for now to suspend the levies, which were imposed by the Trump administration as part of a longstanding dispute with the European Union over commercial aircraft subsidies.

La Nina Lingers, Impacting South American Crops -- Market Talk

1340 ET - La Nina's presence in world weather is expected to stick around for at least the next month, impacting the health of crops in both the US and South America, says Arlan Suderman of StoneX. "There is not complete agreement, but a consensus seems to be building that we could see dryness dominate across most major crop producing areas of Argentina, as well as Paraguay and southern Brazil over the next 30 days - or at least rains significantly below normal," says Suderman. "Mato Grosso and surrounding areas are expected to turn wet, with above normal rainfall. That may further slow harvest progress." In yesterday's report from Conab, estimates for the Brazilian corn crop were adjusted 3.2 million metric tons higher. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

Urban-gro Shares Drop 72% After Public Offering Prices

Urban-gro Inc. shares were down 72% to $13 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 5.4 million common shares at $10 a share for proceeds of $54 million.

The global horticulture company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 810,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close Feb. 17.

Livestock Futures Finish Week Higher -- Market Talk

1537 ET - Livestock futures trading on the CME finished the week on a high note, with live cattle futures closing up 1.7% to $1.25175 per pound, while lean hog futures closed up 1.1% to 85.2 cents per pound. Pork cutouts climbed today, with carcass prices rising 19 cents per hundredweight to $89.06 per cwt. Pork bellies rose another $4.62 per cwt, to $153.63 per cwt. That makes it nearly $20 per cwt that they've risen in the past five days alone. Higher cutout prices are suggestive an improvement in demand for meat. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

