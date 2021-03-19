GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Rises as China Buys More Exports

Corn for May delivery rose 2.1%, to $5.57 3/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, after the USDA confirmed new Chinese export buying for a fourth consecutive day. Soybeans for May delivery rose 1.7%, to $14.16 1/4 a bushel. Wheat for May delivery fell 0.6%, to $6.27 a bushel.

The USDA announced another flash sale of corn to China for the 2020/21 marketing year this morning--with China purchasing 800,000 metric tons of corn. That makes it nearly 4 million tons that China has purchased in the past four days. Even with this big uptick of sales to China in the past week, corn futures have shown only a limited move higher in the past week. "Corn wasn't ready to push out of the range to the upside yesterday in spite of the flurry of sales to China we've seen this week, which would suggest the USDA's ending stocks forecast is at least 100 million bushels too high," said Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives.

Farm/Labor Groups Push For Senate Action on Farm Labor Reform -- Market Talk

1603 ET - Major farm and labor groups are calling on Senators to swiftly advance efforts to improve the nation's agricultural labor system following the successful passage of a related bill in the House this week. Groups representing dairy, apple and vegetable growers, as well as farmworker advocates and unions, praised the House's approval of a bill that lays out a path to citizenship for farmworkers in the country illegally, saying it is imperative the legislation not die in the Senate as it did two years ago. The groups' concerns range from a critical labor shortage on US farms to protections for essential workers, who were heavily impacted by Covid-19. Bruce Goldstein, president of advocacy group Farmworker Justice, says he is "cautiously optimistic" such a measure would also pass the Senate. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

USDA Announces Corn Sale to China For Fourth Day -- Market Talk

J.D. Wetherspoon Shares Seem Overvalued -- Market Talk

1013 GMT - Shares in pub chain J.D. Wetherspoon don't seem to have a good reason to be valued at their current level, Peel Hunt says. The current valuation can only be justified if there is certainty that the company will increase prices--but such certainty doesn't exist, the brokerage says. In fact, earnings for the first half of fiscal 2021 make it clear that the company is willing to keep prices low for a lot longer, Peel Hunt says. The brokerage has a reduce rating on the stock and a target price of 1,150 pence. Shares are down 1.1% at 1,305 pence. (matteo.castia@dowjones.com)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle on Feed Up From Last Year, Marketings Down

Elevated prices for animal feed did not pressure the amount of cattle on feed in February, says the USDA.

In its monthly Cattle on Feed report, the USDA said that cattle on feed inventory through March 1 rose to 12 million head, 102% of where it was last year. Meanwhile, cattle marketings totaled 1.73 million head, 2% below the same month in 2020.

Live cattle futures traded on the CME finished down 0.8% at $1.18675 a pound Friday, while lean hog futures finished up 0.5% to $1.006 a pound.

