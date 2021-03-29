GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Lower as Traders Look to Plantings Data

Corn for May delivery fell 1% to $5.46 3/4 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday, with fund investors paring long positions in grains ahead of Wednesday's USDA report.

Managed money funds continued to liquidate some long positions in advance of the USDA's annual prospective plantings report due out Wednesday at noon, according to AgResource. "This is a highly unpredictable report, but the risk is starting to shift back to the bulls." Traded volumes were mainly low Monday, with CBOT traders being generally hands-off ahead of the report.

USD Muscle Pressures Grains -- Market Talk

1251 ET - Strength in the US dollar index has been a source of pressure for grain futures, and it continues again in Monday's trading. CBOT grains futures are down, led by corn--which falls 1.3%. "The stronger US dollar is also pressuring agriculturals at the start of the new week," says Commerzbank. The US dollar index trading on the ICE gained this month, with the index rising 2.2% since March 1. A stronger US dollar is a factor that could limit export demand for US grains. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

U.S. Farmers Vie for Land as a Grain Rally Sparks Shopping Spree (3/28)

In a resurgent American Farm Belt, the hottest commodity around is dirt.

Across the Midwest, prices to buy and rent farmland are climbing as demand is driven by rallying grain markets, historic government payments and low interest rates, according to economists, agricultural lenders and land managers.

The battle for farmland is playing out in small town community centers, online portals and parking lots, where bids in Covid-19-era auctions are placed with a wave from the window of a pickup truck or a quick flashing of headlights.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Container Availability Seen Limiting US Grain Offtakes -- Market Talk

1324 ET - Issues with the world shipping market--many exacerbated by the blockage in the Suez Canal that was cleared up today--have effected the movement of US grains to overseas buyers like China, says Arlan Suderman of StoneX. "The tight supply of bulk freighters may prove to be the limiting factor preventing China from shipping all the corn that it has purchased from the United States, in addition to the massive quantities of soybeans that it is taking from Brazil," says Suderman. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Brazil Soybean Harvest Speeds Up, Helped by Dry Weather -- Market Talk

0944 ET - Brazilian soybean farmers had finished harvesting on 71% of the area planted with the oilseeds as of March 25, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural. That was in line with the 70% five-year average for the date, though behind the 76% farmers had finished last year. Dry weather in many soybean-producing states helped accelerate their work and make up for previous delays to harvesting. Work in the fields is almost finished in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil's biggest soybean producer, though some small areas of the state are still showing excess moisture in some fields, AgRural said. The consultancy estimates Brazil produced a record 133 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2020-2021 season. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Turnaround in Cutout Prices Pare Hog Losses -- Market Talk

1518 ET - A turnaround in pork cutout prices Monday helped lean hog futures trim losses seen on the outset of trading Monday. The most-active contract on the CME closed trading down 0.4% to $1.05225 per pound, after falling by as much as 1.4% in trading today. Hog futures started today weaker in reaction to weaker cutout prices on Friday, says independent trader Dan Norcini. However, cutout prices turned stronger by midday Monday, with ham and pork belly prices both posting substantial gains. Meanwhile, cattle futures rose 0.7% to $1.2265 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-21 1732ET