GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

Soybeans Rise on Smaller-Than-Expected Acreage Uptick

Soybeans for May delivery rose 5.1% to $14.36 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, in reaction to the USDA's prospective planting report showing a smaller-than-expected rise in planned acres to be planted by farmers. Corn for May delivery rose 4.6% to $5.64 1/4 a bushel. Wheat for May delivery rose 2.7% to $6.18 a bushel.

CBOT grain futures rocketed to limit highs after the release of the USDA's prospective planting and quarterly stock reports at noon. The planting forecast for corn and soybean acreage was less than expected by analysts--totaling 91.1 million acres and 87.6 million acres, respectively. "We were saying that we needed some compelling numbers to overwhelm the reticence to take new positions, and we got them," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital. "The only problem is that we locked limit on several grains, not allowing you to get in."

Corn Export Sales Expected to Decline -- Market Talk

1239 ET - After posting a big figure in last week's data, the USDA is expected to report scaled-back corn exports in its next export sales report tomorrow. For the week ended March 25, corn sales are expected to be anywhere from 600,000 metric tons to 1.5 million tons, according to analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. While well down from 4.6 million tons reported in the previous week, the range would bring sales back to where they were the week before. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

On the Farm, Praise and Criticism for Biden Infrastructure Plan -- Market Talk

1416 ET - The US agriculture sector sees both promise and peril in the Biden administration's $2 trillion infrastructure plan. Fresh investment into bridges and waterway systems are balm for grain traders and meat processors who have faced costly delays due to malfunctioning river locks and bridges no longer safe for heavy-laden trucks, according to Farmers for Free Trade, one US agriculture group. But the plan's emphasis on building up electric vehicles is jangling nerves among some corn farmers, with more than a third of their annual production processed into the gasoline additive ethanol. Growth Energy, an ethanol industry group, says the Biden plan gives short shrift to biofuels, missing a chance for the president to make good on a campaign promise to advance the sector. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Kimberly-Clark to Boost Prices as Commodity Costs Rise -- 2nd Update

Makers of everything from diapers to cereal are starting to feel the strain of higher commodity prices, and some are passing the added cost along to consumers.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. said Wednesday it plans to raise selling prices across much of its North America consumer-products business to help counter rising raw-material costs.

Deliveroo's IPO Has Come at the Wrong Time -- Market Talk

1048 GMT - Deliveroo shares have flopped in their stock-market debut as the listing of the U.K. food-delivery group comes at exactly the wrong time for shareholders given that rising treasury yields are putting pressure on tech stocks, IG analyst Joshua Mahony says. The company's valuation is based on a period of massive upheaval for the restaurant business, and while it can increase over time, the expectation that growth stocks are set for a period of poor momentum doesn't fill investors with confidence, Mahony says. "Deliveroo firmly falls into the pandemic winners category, but at a time when traders are looking for value recovery plays, this doesn't look like the most attractive proposition," he says. Shares fall 23%. (adria.calatayud@dowjones.com)

Cattle Futures Maintain Upward Momentum -- Market Talk

1530 ET - Livestock futures finished mixed -- with live cattle futures closing up 0.6% to $1.229 per pound while lean hog futures closed down 0.7% to $1.053 per pound. "Beef prices have surged sharply higher in the last few days as strong retail features have helped clean up the spot market and packers are seeing significantly more interest for beef features/higher consumption into the spring and summer," said Steiner Consulting. Live cattle futures have now risen for 6 out of the last 7 trading sessions. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

