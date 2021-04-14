GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Higher on Midwest Cold Snap

Wheat for May delivery rose 2.9% to $6.48 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, with colder weather hitting the Midwest that could damage winter wheat crops as harvest season approaches. Corn for May delivery rose 2.4% to $5.94 a bushel, the highest close since July 2013. Soybeans for May delivery rose 1.5% to $14.10 a bushel.

Colder weather hitting the U.S. Plains this week helped push up CBOT wheat futures Wednesday.

"Wheat will see readings fall very close to damaging levels in portions of the Central and Southern Plains in the next few days as the initial cold surge drops into our nation's midsection," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX. Dryness is hitting Europe and damaging wheat there, he added.

Lower temperatures and frost issues are expected to impact winter wheat and early planted row crops, according to DTN.

Tesco Annual Profit Fell Despite Sales Boost, Expects FY 2022 Improvement -- Update

Tesco PLC reported Wednesday a fall in pretax profit for fiscal 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic boosted costs, and said it expects improved profitability in fiscal 2022 on lower spending.

The British grocer made a pretax profit of 825 million pounds ($1.13 billion) for the year ended Feb. 27, compared with GBP1.32 billion in fiscal 2020.

Brazil Soybean Harvest Near Final Stretch; Dry Weather Continues -- Market Talk

11:26 ET - Brazil's soybean harvest for the 2020-2021 growing season continued to advance last week, with work finished on 87% of the estimated area planted with the oilseeds as of Friday, according to agricultural consultancy Datagro. That was ahead of the 85% five-year average for the date but behind the 92% figure on that date last year, Datagro says. Dry weather across wide agricultural areas in Brazil helped speed work in the fields, but continued to raise concerns about the effect on the winter corn crop, Datagro analyst Flavio Roberto de Franca Jr. says. More rain is forecast to arrive starting this weekend, and the precipitation will be important to the development of the winter corn crop, Franca says. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

Myanmar Rice Exports Forecast Lowered by USDA on Smaller Crop, Military Coup -- Market Talk

0451 GMT - USDA lowers its forecast for Myanmar's rice exports in 2021 by 12.5% to 2.1 million tons, citing a smaller crop and "major trade and logistical disruptions stemming from the Feb. 1 military coup." Insufficient rainfall in 2020 hurt the country's main crop and second crop, resulting in a lower yield and smaller harvested area, USDA notes. It projects global rice trade at 46.0 million tons in 2021, down 0.2 million tons from its previous forecast but still 2% higher than last year, with Indian exports expanding the most due to huge supplies and competitive prices.(clarence.leong@wsj.com)

Hog Futures Push Higher -- Market Talk

1502 ET - Lean hog futures trading on the CME finished up 1.4% to $1.077 per pound. For hogs, momentum continues to come from China's ongoing struggles with a resurgent African swine fever -- even amid speculation that China's pork supply is swelling due to hog producers liquidating their existing supplies. "The reopening of the US economy, and swine flu fears in China have put a strong bid in the market that continues to grind higher," says Robert Yawger of Mizuho Securities USA. Meanwhile, live cattle futures fell 0.7% to $1.2005 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

