GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

Soybeans Drop on Farmer Selling

Soybeans for May delivery fell 1.5% to $15.60 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday as hot weather's impact on crops gave way to farmer selling later in the day.

Wheat for May delivery fell 1.1% to $6.80 a bushel.

Corn for May delivery fell 0.5% to $6.79 1/4 a bushel.

Grains Production for 2021 Expected to Trend Higher -- Market Talk

13:40 ET - Production of US grains are expected to be shown as mildly higher versus estimates provided last month by the USDA, according to analysts surveyed by WSJ. Analysts forecast that this month's Wasde report will show US corn production will total 15.02B bushels, while US soybean production will hit 4.41B bushels--both higher estimates than the previous month's report. However, grain stockpiles are expected to slightly decline, suggesting that demand prospects are expected to be better. Corn stockpiles for 2021 are expected to total 1.41B bushels, while soybeans are expected to total 139M bushels. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Corn Export Inspections Slide

Export inspections for U.S. corn exports have fallen this week, with China continuing to be a leading destination according to data from the USDA.

In the agency's weekly grain export inspections report released Monday, corn inspections totaled 1.41 million metric tons for the week ended June 3. That's down from 2.1 million tons reported last week.

Demand Rationing Minimal, Grains Traders Say -- Market Talk

13:25 ET - Rationing of demand for US corn and soybeans appears minimal, says AgResource, which suggests that prices have room to travel higher. "Currently, there is no evidence that demand is being rationed by $7.00 [per bushel] cash corn or $16.00 [per bushel] cash soybeans," the firm says. The USDA didn't announce any new flash sales of US grains exports today, this after a streak of Chinese purchases of US corn in previous weeks. After starting the day higher, grain futures have turned lower this afternoon, with corn down 0.1%, soybeans falling 0.7% and wheat 0.5% lower. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Weather Focus May Distract From Next WASDE -- Market Talk

1106 ET - The focus of grains traders on weather conditions in the US Midwest may prove to distract many from trading on data released by the USDA in itsmonthly WASDE report due out Thursday at noon eastern time. "With the weather on the forefront, I am not sure if anyone will pay much mind to the June production and supply/demand estimate," says Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. "If there is a point of interest, it will likely be in any changes made with South American production." Hot temperatures are expected to stay in US growing areas this week, with some scattered rainfall, according to DTN. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

Hog Futures Finish Up Amid Mostly Higher Cutouts -- Market Talk

14:45 ET - Prices for pork cutouts largely turned higher Monday, which in turn provided CME lean hog futures with support. Carcass cutout prices were revised $3.23 per hundredweight by the USDA midday today, bringing them to $136.52 per cwt. Other cutouts turned higher, with only pork butt and pork ribs recording a drop. Hog futures closed today up 1.2% to $1.221 per pound, while live cattle futures closed down 0.3% to $1.17775 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

