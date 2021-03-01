Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 03/01
643.75 USc   -1.72%
05:35pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:12pCorn, soy, wheat futures ease in setback from surges
RE
03:49pCorn Falls as Funds Liquidate Sizable Long Positions
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

03/01/2021 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOP STORIES:

Corn Falls as Funds Liquidate Sizable Long Positions

Corn for May delivery fell 1.7% to $5.38 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday as fund ook the opportunity to sell their long positions.

Grain futures are lower with the primary driver being managed money funds liquidating long positions, said AgResource. According to the firm, an estimated 10,500 contracts of corn were sold by funds as of mid-day, while 5,400 contracts of wheat and 2,200 contracts of soybeans were also sold. On Friday, the CFTC said for the week ending Feb. 23, fund long positions in soybeans grew nearly 10,000 contracts to nearly 160,000 contracts. Meanwhile, positions on corn stayed largely long at 345,000 contracts.

USDA Looks to Bolster Farm Incomes -- Market Talk

1225 ET - Nearly 90% of US farmers report that their primary income does not come from their farm, says Agricultural Secretary Tom Vilsack during a virtual interview with the National Farmers Union-- something the USDA hopes to address in the course of the Biden administration. "If we're going to turn things around... we're going to have to work so farmers don't make money just off of the sale of commodities," says Vilsack. Other potential revenue streams that the agency wants to make available to farmers includes carbon sequestration and investing in new technology to monetize waste products like manure. "This is going to be a very proactive USDA," says Vilsack. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

StoneX Forecasts Higher Brazil Soybean Crop, Lower Corn -- Market Talk

0947 ET - Estimates released by StoneX over the weekend show a larger than previously-expected soybean crop in Brazil, while figures for the corn crop continue to shrink. The firm pegs Brazilian soybeans at 133.48M metric tons, up from 132.77M tons last month. Meanwhile, its outlook for corn is down to 108.5M tons from 110.22M tons the previous month. "The soybean crop size is growing modestly, while the corn crop is slowly getting smaller due to adverse weather," says Arlan Suderman of StoneX. "This week's weather outlook remains quite wet in Brazil's northern belt, while continuing to lean warm and dry in Argentina." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Brazil Soybean Harvest Picks Up Speed But Still Lags Last Year -- Market Talk

0724 ET - Brazilian farmers had harvested 25% of the area planted with soybeans as of Feb. 25, a jump of 10 percentage points from a week earlier but still behind the 40% harvested on the same date a year ago, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural. The crop became ready for harvesting in more areas over the previous week, speeding harvesting work, AgRural said. But the 25% figure was still the lowest for the date since the 2010-2011 growing season, and farmers were held back from harvesting more by February rains, according to the consultancy. AgRural last week raised its forecast for soybean production for the current crop year to a record 133 million metric tons, from its previous forecast of 131.7 million tons. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Put Brakes on Skid -- Market Talk

1507 ET - After dropping during the last two sessions, lean hog futures on the CME finished higher Monday - with the most-active contract up 0.7% to 87.725 cents per pound. Improvements to macro conditions driving the wider equity markets helped lift hogs today. "Fundamentals remain bullish in the hogs due to very strong pork demand and what many believe are going to be a drop off in hog slaughter numbers as we move into the spring," says independent trader Dan Norcini. "Pork demand will pick up seasonally as the warmer weather returns across the country while export markets for pork remain robust." Meanwhile, live cattle futures finished down 0.9% to $1.18975 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-21 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.44% 547.5 End-of-day quote.14.77%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.72% 643.75 End-of-day quote.2.26%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
05:35pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:12pCorn, soy, wheat futures ease in setback from surges
RE
03:49pCorn Falls as Funds Liquidate Sizable Long Positions
DJ
03:37pCorn, soy, wheat futures ease in setback from surges
RE
07:03aSoybeans rise on hopes of new demand for U.S. supplies
RE
02/28Soybeans rebound on hopes of strong demand for U.S. supplies
RE
02/28Soybeans rise 1% on expectations of demand for U.S. supplies
RE
02/26GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/26End-of-month profit taking pressures U.S. wheat, corn, soybeans
RE
02/26Wheat Drop Extends as World Stocks Look to Grow
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ