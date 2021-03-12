Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor - 03/12
631.75 USc   -0.71%
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Storms forecast for U.S. Plains drive wheat to one-month low
RE
Wheat Futures Ease As U.S. Warms Up
DJ
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

03/12/2021 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Ease As U.S. Warms Up

Wheat for May delivery fell 0.6% to $6.38 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday in reaction to unusually warm temperatures in winter-wheat growing areas as well as forecasts for Midwest rainfall. Soybeans for May delivery fell 0.1% to $14.13 1/4 a bushel. Corn for May delivery rose 0.1% to $5.39 a bushel.

Midwest weather was seen as helping winter wheat grow ahead of harvesting in the coming months. Soft export demand and weak seasonal signals were also at play, said Arlan Suderman of StoneX. Moderate-to-heavy precipitation is expected in the Midwest over the next seven days, which is supportive for soil conditions, according to DTN.

Large Funds Add to Big Corn Long Position

Managed money funds have added to their already sizable position in corn futures, building off of indications of stronger export demand for U.S. corn.

According to the CFTC's latest commitment of traders report released Friday, large funds added 10,105 long contracts of corn futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade for the week ending March 9. That makes the total position for managed money at nearly 339,000 contracts net long.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

ADM to Pay $45 Million to Settle Peanut Farmers' Price-Fixing Claims

Agricultural company Archer Daniels Midland Co. said it would pay $45 million to settle price-fixing allegations leveled at its peanut-processing division.

The settlement by the Chicago-based company aims to resolve a civil lawsuit filed by nearly 12,000 U.S. peanut farmers, who accused the nation's top peanut processors of colluding to hold down prices paid to growers. Farmers alleged that ADM's Golden Peanut division coordinated with two other processors to report faulty supply and pricing data, keeping prices for farmers low for the past six years.

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Higher as Feed Costs Drop -- Market Talk

1538 ET - Live cattle futures finished trading on the CME up 0.4% to $1.19 per pound. The uptick in cattle comes as grains futures trading on the CBOT finished largely lower, meaning that costs for livestock feed may be lower for livestock producers. Meanwhile, lean hog futures finished trading down 0.1% to 91.4 cents per pound. "Feeder cattle led the protein complex higher on weak feed prices amid strengthening demand prospects, while profit taking trimmed gains in lean hogs following recent sharp gains," says Arlan Suderman of StoneX. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-21 1731ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.04% 549.25 End-of-day quote.13.17%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.71% 631.75 End-of-day quote.-0.66%
