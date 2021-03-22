GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn Futures Drop as Funds Sell Large Long Positions

Corn for May delivery fell 1.6%, to $5.49 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Monday in response to large fund traders opting to liquidate some ample long positions ahead of next week's prospective plantings report.

Grain futures dropped Monday, as fund traders sold sizable long positions ahead of the USDA's yearly prospective plantings data next week. "Last week's liquidation carried over into the start of this week's trade as well," said Karl Setzer of AgriVisor. "While these reports will not be released for eight more trading sessions, there is limited reason for traders to wait until the last moment to get positions aligned." Friday's commitment of traders report from the CFTC showed growth in corn long positioning among funds for the week ended March 16, but a minor shrink in soybeans longs.

Corn Export Inspections Slide From Previous Week

Export inspections of U.S. corn fell from the previous week, this despite a streak of large Chinese purchases reported by U.S. officials last week.

In its weekly export inspection report released Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that export inspections of U.S. corn totaled 1.96 million metric tons for the week ended March 18. That's down from 2.28 million tons the previous week.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Tough US-China Talks Keep Grain Traders Cautious -- Market Talk

1438 ET - Last week's tense meeting between the US and China in Alaska pressured grain futures Monday, says Dave Marshall of First Choice Commodites. "While China still has big agricultural purchase commitments to fulfill in 2021, their recent huge corn sales still have to be shipped," says Marshall. "Although there have been no indications that China will walk away from huge unshipped purchases, traders can't be faulted for being nervous about that possibility." Corn futures stay underwater, with the most-active contract down 1.5%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Soy Oil Leads CBOT Higher -- Market Talk

1056 ET - Most-active soy oil futures trading on the CBOT are up 2.6% Monday, leading the grains complex higher. "Soybean oil stocks continue to fall in China and have now reached three year lows," says Craig Turner of Daniels Trading. "Soybean crush volumes are slowing and that is leading to lower soybean oil production. While the Chinese government says they have the latest ASF outbreak under control, the crush rate does not support a growing herd." Meanwhile, soybean futures on the CBOT are down 0.3% this morning. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Rainfall Expected in US Midwest Throughout Week -- Market Talk

13:37 ET - Crop-growing areas in the US Midwest got some rainfall over the weekend, and will likely get more rain this week, DTN says. "Three more systems this week will continue to help ease some local dryness for portions of the region," the firm says. For winter wheat, the recent bout of rainfall has eased concerns of drought as the winter crop comes out of dormancy. "Winter wheat that has broken dormancy finds generally favorable conditions," the firm says. CBOT grain futures are mixed, with corn futures down 1.4% while soybeans gain 0.1%. Wheat futures are virtually unchanged with trading nearing closing time. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Lean Hogs Finish Lower With Report Approaching -- Market Talk

1508 ET - Lean hog futures trading on the CME closed trading down 1.1%, back below a dollar per pound at 99.475 cents per pound. For hogs, the drop comes before the hogs and pigs report is due to be released on Thursday. The count of all US hogs is expected to be slightly down from this time last year, with the US supply projected at 99.4% of last year's figure, according to Allendale Inc. A decrease in the supply of heavier hogs are expected, although young hogs under 50 pounds is expected to be slightly up, according to Allendale. Meanwhile, live cattle futures closed up 0.2% to $1.18925 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

