WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 04/05
618 USc   +1.15%
05:27pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:17pUSDA CROP PROGRESS  : Spring Wheat Progress-Apr 5
DJ
05:17pUSDA CROP PROGRESS  : Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Apr 5
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

04/05/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
TOP STORIES:

Wheat Rises on Flash Sale to China

Wheat for May delivery rose 1.2%, to $6.18 a bushel, on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday, in response to the USDA's confirmation of a new flash sale of U.S. wheat, with the buyer believed to be China.

The USDA confirmed a flash sale of U.S. wheat exports Monday, confirming that 130,000 metric tons of soft red wheat were sold to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year. Although the USDA listed the buyer as unknown destinations, the buyer is believed to be China, said Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. Although the sale boosted wheat in the short-term, wheat is seen as having the weakest fundamentals going forward. "Wheat is still the weakest leg as U.S. and global supplies remain large relative to corn/beans with no major issues as northern hemisphere crops start growing," said Mr. Bergman.

Rationing Kicks In For Soybeans -- Market Talk

1326 ET - Rising prices for US soybeans in an effort to capitalize on shrinking stockpiles--otherwise known as "demand rationing"--has soybean futures trading higher on the CBOT Monday. "The market is now attempting to ration current-year supplies to increase the carryover into the new year to meet projected demand," says Arlan Suderman of StoneX. "As such, we're seeing buying come back for both the old and new crop contracts today, with the old crop contracts taking the lead once again." Soybeans are up 0.9%, while wheat rises 1.2%. Corn, meanwhile, is down 1.1%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

U.S. Corn Export Inspections Rise

U.S. inspections of corn continue to lead the way for U.S. grain exports, with inspections up from the previous week.

In its weekly export inspection report released Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that export inspections of U.S. corn totaled 1.9 million metric tons for the week ended April 1. That's up from 1.7 million tons the previous week.

Focus for Grains Shifts to Farmer Planting -- Market Talk

12:57 ET - Grains traders are shifting their area of focus from USDA reports to up-to-date views on farmers' planting progress, with the USDA's weekly crop progress reports beginning to be released today. "Now that we are past the March reports and the reaction to numbers, we will start to see attention shift back to the US planting season," Karl Setzer of AgriVisor says. "We are now approaching the spring insurance planting dates and fieldwork will start to increase." With weather being supportive for planting, many farmers are out in their fields beginning the process for spring planting, Setzer adds. Soybeans and wheat futures are trading higher on CBOT, while corn futures are lower. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Turn Around -- Market Talk

15:27 ET - Live-cattle futures trading on the CME closed up 1.5% to $1.24425 a pound, while lean-hog futures end trading down 0.7% to $1.056. For hogs, the movement has turned lower despite fundamentals suggesting a lower supply availability. "Hog slaughter last week was the second lowest so far this year, with only the winter storm affected week in February registering a lower kill," Steiner Consulting says. Meanwhile, cattle futures turn up to a price last seen in late February. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-21 1726ET

