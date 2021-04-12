GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Slides on Midwestern Rainfall

Wheat for May delivery fell 1.7% to $6.28 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday, with grain traders liquidating positions amid rainfall in the Midwest.

"Decent rains fell over southeastern portions of the Northern Plains spring wheat belt in recent days, providing valuable relief," said Arlan Suderman of StoneX.

Funds Liquidate Some Exposure in Grains -- Market Talk

1402 ET - Agricultural futures on the CBOT are trading lower, with some traders ducking out of their sizable long positions in grains. "Grain and soy futures are lower at midday on liquidation and technical selling following the lingering disappointment from Friday's April USDA report," says AgResource. The firm adds that a lack of recent confirmation of new large purchases by China - outside of a soybean purchase reported by the USDA this morning - has trader 'cautious' this week. According to the firm, funds have sold 5,800 contracts of corn, 7,200 contracts of soybeans and 3,500 contracts of Chicago wheat -- with those futures contract all down in trading today. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Soybeans Get No Excitement from New Export Sales -- Market Talk

10:40 ET - Soybeans have started trading lower this morning, with the most active CBOT contract down 1.6%. The contract is trending down despite confirmation of new export sales to China and Bangladesh, with 132,000 metric tons of soybeans sold to China for the 2021/22 marketing year, and 55,000 tons sold to Bangladesh for 2020/21, with another 55,000 tons sold for 2021/22. The fact that most of the tonnage sold is for the next marketing year has traders unmotivated to get active in soybeans, Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report says. "That really leaves us with last week's supply/demand reports--old news--and weather--no major issues yet and a moist weekend for the Midwest--to focus on, which has obviously left the trade somewhat uninspired," Hueber says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Brazil Soybean Harvest Nearing Its End -- Market Talk

0812 ET - Brazilian soybean farmers had finished harvesting on 85% of the estimated planted area as of April 8, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural. That was slightly ahead of the 84% five-year average for the date, but behind the 89% on the same date last year. Harvesting work in Brazil's center-west states has basically finished, and is advancing in the states of Parana, Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais. Work in the state of Rio Grande do Sul is behind schedule, but expected dry weather should allow farmers to catch up, AgRural said. But the dry weather in many parts of Brazil is also beginning to worry farmers who have planted their winter corn crop, the group said. (jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com)

THE MARKETS:

Hogs Lose Momentum After Higher Start -- Market Talk

1518 ET - Lean hog futures on the CME started the day higher, but failed to maintain that momentum -- with the contract finishing the day down 2.6% to $1.0615 per pound. The contract rose the previous four consecutive sessions. The drop in futures coincides with a drop in cutout prices seen today - with the overall carcass price dropping over $3 per hundredweight by midday today. Pork belly prices fell nearly $19 per cwt, according to the USDA. Meanwhile, live cattle futures finished down 0.4% to $1.221 per pound. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

