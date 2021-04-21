Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 04/21
673.25 USc   +2.05%
05:37pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:19pCorn, soy climb to multi-year highs on tight supplies, weather woes
RE
03:50pCorn Hits New High on China Buying Interest Hopes
DJ
GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

04/21/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
TOP STORIES:

Corn Hits New High on China Buying Interest Hopes

Corn for May delivery rose 3.1% to $6.25 1/2 a bushel, a nearly eight-year high on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday, partially in reaction to speculation China may soon return to purchasing U.S. grain exports. Wheat for July delivery rose 2.1% to $6.75 a bushel. Soybeans for May delivery rose 1.7% to $14.97 1/4 a bushel, a nearly seven-year high.

After a long absence from buying large amounts of U.S. grain exports, China is rumored to be thinking about stocking up on grains again, which boosted prices Wednesday.

"We heard they were in for corn, new-crop soybeans -- at least inquiring -- and someone mentioned wheat, [which] I doubt," said Terry Reilly of Futures International.

The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture said Wednesday it plans to try and feed livestock more wheat in lieu of corn and soymeal.

Old Country Buffet Parent Preps Speedy Bankruptcy-Sale Process

The owners of Old Country Buffet, Hometown Buffet and several other all-you-can eat restaurant chains are planning a quick bankruptcy sale for their assets and some of their leases, with hopes to sell them off by the summer.

San Antonio-based Fresh Acquisitions LLC and Buffets LLC along with several affiliates filed for chapter 11 protection Tuesday, marking the fourth trip through bankruptcy since 2008 for some of the sister chains. Together, the companies owe about $13.5 million in secured debt and more than $5.3 million in unsecured liabilities, according to court papers.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Carrefour 1Q Sales Rose; To Launch Buyback of Up to EUR500 Mln

Carrefour SA said Wednesday that sales in its first quarter rose and that it is launching a share buyback.

The French grocer said group revenue came to 18.58 billion euros ($22.37 billion) post-IAS 29, or EUR18.56 billion before, up 4.2% on a like-for-like basis. Like-for-like sales grew 3.5% in France and 16% in Latin America, but fell in Europe and Asia.

Constellation Juggles Mexico Government and Popular Support -- Market Talk

12:10 ET - Constellation Brands isn't changing its approach to negotiations with the Mexican government about a potential location for a new production facility, finance chief Garth Hankinson says. "We are not really changing our methodology per se," Hankinson says, adding that the company met with local resistance in Mexicali in Northern Mexico, where it was building a new brewery. "We will continue to work with the various government agencies to ensure we have the support of the communities," Hankinson says. Mexicali residents last year voted against the completion of a $1.4B brewery owned by Constellation Brands, which caused the company to abandon the project and take an impairment charge. (Nina.Trentmann@wsj.com; @Nina_Trentmann)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Finish Lower -- Market Talk

1529 ET - Livestock futures finished lower on the CME, with the most-active live cattle contract ending down 1.6% to $1.1725 per pound and the lean hog contract down 1.7% to $1.04525 per pound. For cattle, today's down day makes it 9 out of the past 10 trading sessions that futures have fallen -- shedding 6.6% in that time period. Today's trading was largely predicated on Friday's Cattle on Feed report, which is expected to show high cattle placements. "Ahead of the report, the average trade estimate calls for a March placement rate at 134% of last year, a marketing rate of 101%, and an April 1 feedlot inventory of 106%," says AgResource. "If confirmed, the placement total will be the largest in 5 years." (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-21 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 3.13% 625.5 End-of-day quote.25.31%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.05% 673.25 End-of-day quote.3.01%
