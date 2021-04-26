Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 04/26
739.5 USc   +4.12%
05:41pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:17pUSDA CROP PROGRESS  : Spring Wheat Progress-Apr 26
DJ
04:17pUSDA CROP PROGRESS  : Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Apr 26
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

04/26/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOP STORIES:

Corn Higher as Supply Concerns Push Futures Up

Corn for July delivery rose 4% to $6.57 1/2 a bushel, the highest close since July 2013 on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday, hitting the 25-cent per bushel limit for corn in reaction to continued weather issues hitting crop-growing areas globally.

Chinese Buying Drives Corn and Wheat Inspections

U.S. inspections of corn and wheat were both fueled by renewed interest in those grains from China, according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In its weekly export inspection report released Monday, the USDA reported that export inspections of U.S. corn totaled nearly two million metric tons for the week ended April 22. That's up from 1.6 million tons the previous week. Meanwhile, wheat inspections totaled 564,047 tons for the week, down from 626,670 tons in last week's report.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

International Concerns Driving Grains Higher -- Market Talk

13:00 ET - US grains futures rise, with corn hitting limit up midday. The renewed uptick is based in part on what's happening outside of US borders. "The ags are again surging higher on rumors that China is buying more corn and that Argentina is considering higher export taxes to raises revenues for its domestic programs," Arlan Suderman of StoneX says. This morning, the USDA confirmed a flash sale of soybeans to an unknown destination, which many in the market believe to be China. Corn futures are up 3.3%, soybeans rise 1.4% and wheat gains 3.7%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

USDA Confirms New Flash Sale of Soybeans -- Market Talk

09:18 ET - The USDA has confirmed a new flash sale of soybean exports this morning, with 120,000 metric tons of soybeans sold to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year. With other export sales being confirmed in recent days, traders are seeing prices as needing to rise in order to incur demand rationing. "The US is still on pace to run out of beans later this summer with recent action in the new crop prices suggesting the USDA may be high enough on their bean acre forecast, which would produce an extremely tight new crop balance sheet," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. Soybean futures are up 0.6% in pre-market trading. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Finish Higher -- Market Talk

15:30 ET - Livestock futures close higher for the day, reversing earlier losses, with live-cattle futures advancing 0.5% to $1.16275 a pound and lean-hog futures rising 1.1% to $1.0685. Even with futures posting gains, some traders are mulling over whether or not livestock futures are done with the strong rallies seen in recent weeks. "A deeper correction in futures is not expected until the cash market confirms that an early seasonal high is in place," AgResource says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-21 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 3.81% 680.5 End-of-day quote.35.43%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 4.12% 739.5 End-of-day quote.10.89%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
05:41pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:17pUSDA CROP PROGRESS  : Spring Wheat Progress-Apr 26
DJ
04:17pUSDA CROP PROGRESS  : Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Apr 26
DJ
03:41pCorn nears 8-year high on Brazilian dryness, slow U.S. planting
RE
03:13pCorn Higher as Supply Concerns Push Futures Up
DJ
01:39pRail shippers pick sides as CP, CN bid for Kansas City Southern
RE
12:28pCorn near 8-year high on tightening world supplies
RE
09:40aSTREET COLOR : Wheat Futures Hit Highest Level Since 2013
MT
05:51aCorn around 8-year highs on tightening world supplies, wheat up
RE
04/25Corn jumps to 8-year high on tightening world supplies, wheat up 2.4%
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ