GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

Corn Higher as Supply Concerns Push Futures Up

Corn for July delivery rose 4% to $6.57 1/2 a bushel, the highest close since July 2013 on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday, hitting the 25-cent per bushel limit for corn in reaction to continued weather issues hitting crop-growing areas globally.

Chinese Buying Drives Corn and Wheat Inspections

U.S. inspections of corn and wheat were both fueled by renewed interest in those grains from China, according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In its weekly export inspection report released Monday, the USDA reported that export inspections of U.S. corn totaled nearly two million metric tons for the week ended April 22. That's up from 1.6 million tons the previous week. Meanwhile, wheat inspections totaled 564,047 tons for the week, down from 626,670 tons in last week's report.

International Concerns Driving Grains Higher -- Market Talk

13:00 ET - US grains futures rise, with corn hitting limit up midday. The renewed uptick is based in part on what's happening outside of US borders. "The ags are again surging higher on rumors that China is buying more corn and that Argentina is considering higher export taxes to raises revenues for its domestic programs," Arlan Suderman of StoneX says. This morning, the USDA confirmed a flash sale of soybeans to an unknown destination, which many in the market believe to be China. Corn futures are up 3.3%, soybeans rise 1.4% and wheat gains 3.7%. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

USDA Confirms New Flash Sale of Soybeans -- Market Talk

09:18 ET - The USDA has confirmed a new flash sale of soybean exports this morning, with 120,000 metric tons of soybeans sold to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year. With other export sales being confirmed in recent days, traders are seeing prices as needing to rise in order to incur demand rationing. "The US is still on pace to run out of beans later this summer with recent action in the new crop prices suggesting the USDA may be high enough on their bean acre forecast, which would produce an extremely tight new crop balance sheet," says Doug Bergman of RCM Alternatives. Soybean futures are up 0.6% in pre-market trading. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Livestock Futures Finish Higher -- Market Talk

15:30 ET - Livestock futures close higher for the day, reversing earlier losses, with live-cattle futures advancing 0.5% to $1.16275 a pound and lean-hog futures rising 1.1% to $1.0685. Even with futures posting gains, some traders are mulling over whether or not livestock futures are done with the strong rallies seen in recent weeks. "A deeper correction in futures is not expected until the cash market confirms that an early seasonal high is in place," AgResource says. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

