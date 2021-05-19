GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Fall as Rainfall Arrives in Midwest

Soybeans for July delivery fell 2.3% to $15.38 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Wednesday as rainfall in the U.S. Midwest provided much-needed soil moisture for crops. Wheat for July delivery fell 2.2% to $6.83 a bushel. Corn for July delivery rose 0.4% to $6.61 1/4 a bushel.

Rainfall in the U.S. Midwest weighed on CBOT grains futures all day Wednesday. "Scattered showers have fallen across much of the region over the last several days, including severe weather," said DTN. "Periods of widespread showers look to continue through Sunday with isolated showers continuing next week. All developing crops will benefit from the increasing moisture." The additional rainfall has come at the same time as U.S. crop planting is in full gear, according to this week's crop progress report from the USDA. Planting exceeding 5-year averages for corn, soybeans and wheat.

Bayer Seeks to Hold Ground in Soybean Battle -- Market Talk

0929 ET - Bayer aims to hold its ground in the battle for the US soybean market. The German drug and agriculture company got a jump on its main rival Corteva with soybean seeds resistant to the herbicide dicamba, but Corteva has gained ground over the past two years with competing soybeans engineered to withstand a different herbicide, 2,4-D. Corteva executives said this month they expect their beans to command 30% of US soybean market this year; Bayer agriculture head Liam Condon says that his company's seeds are on about 50% of US soybean acres, and Bayer anticipates "at least holding that share in beans," he says at an investor conference. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Huge 2021/22 Sales to China Look to Drive Corn Exports High -- Market Talk

12:21 ET - Large flash sales of US corn exports to China look to support high export sales this week, according to grains traders surveyed by WSJ. According to traders surveyed, corn sales for the week ended Thursday are expected to be anywhere between 3.4M metric tons and 4.7M tons. This would be driven by sales of new crop corn for the 2021/22 marketing year. Outside of that, export sales are generally expected to be flat versus last week, although wheat sales are forecast to be as much as 500,000 tons for the week, which would be nearly double last week's total. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

U.S. Ethanol Production Jumps Over 1M Barrels

U.S. ethanol production has jumped to over the mark of 1 million barrels per day, the first time in more than a year it's done so.

In the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest report released this morning, ethanol production rose 53,000 barrels per day to 1.03 million barrels per day for the week ended May 14. It's the first time since March 2020 that production has been that high.

Livestock Withstands Larger Commodities Selloff -- Market Talk

15:30 ET - While most futures trading in the agricultural space and beyond finished lower amid a risk-off mentality that permeated investors today, livestock futures withstood that pressure-- with live cattle futures on the CME finishing 0.2% higher and lean hog futures closing up 0.4%. "The meat complex is holding up well in this broader market sell-off, aided by cheaper feed prices and firming cash prices seen thus far this week," says Arlan Suderman of StoneX. Cutout prices were also supportive for the livestock complex, Suderman adds. Many assets, including equities and cryptocurrency, were gripped by risk-off selling Wednesday. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

