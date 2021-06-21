GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybeans Turn Higher on Chinese Export Purchases

Soybeans for July delivery rose 1.3% to $14.15 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Monday as China bought more U.S. soybeans.

After a prolonged absence from buying U.S. soybean exports, China returned, with the USDA confirming China purchased 336,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year--with another 120,000 tons sold to unknown destinations. "Beans were down hard overnight, but better crush margins in China unleashed some pricing, and the market came back during the day session," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital.

Shipments of U.S. Corn to China Turn Higher

Export inspections of U.S. corn destined for China rose in the past week, the USDA reported Monday.

In its latest grain export inspections report, the USDA said that China was the destination for 794,475 metric tons of corn for the week ended June 17, up from last week. In total, inspections of U.S. corn totaled 1.48 million tons, which is down from last week's report.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Weaker Dollar Supports Grains -- Market Talk

13:08 ET - Weakness seen in the US dollar is providing support for grains futures amid signs of a resurgence in export demand. The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.4%, this after a steady run-up in strength over the past week. As a result, a wave of selling seen in grains futures appears to have paused. "The selling wave in commodities has evidently taken a breather today thanks in part of the weakness in the US Dollar," independent trader Dan Norcini says. New flash sales of US soybeans reported for China this morning are also buoying grains futures. However, this strength hasn't translated over to livestock, with both cattle and hog futures trading lower. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com; @kirkmaltais)

Syngenta Files for Potential IPO on Shanghai's Star Market -- Market Talk

1033 ET - Syngenta Group takes another step toward returning to the public markets, as the pesticide giant files documents with Chinese security regulators ahead of a possible listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The Swiss-based company delisted shares in 2017 after completing its $43B sale to China National Chemical Corp., and Syngenta's Chinese owners since then have bulked up the company with additional pesticide, seed and fertilizer assets in China and elsewhere. Syngenta's filing says it could list on Shanghai's Star Market, a venue for science and technology companies. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Fall for 4th Straight Session -- Market Talk

15:45 ET - Lean-hog futures on the CME fell for the fourth straight session, closing down 1.5% to $1.0705 a pound. Weakness in Chinese hog prices has put pressure on US futures, says Robert Yawger of Mizuho Securities USA. "Relative weakness in Chinese demand for US Lean Hogs has crushed the US market in recent days," Yawger says, adding that live-hog futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange have traded lower for eight weeks in a row. Live-cattle futures finished down 0.4% to $1.21025. (kirk.maltais@wsj.com, @kirkmaltais)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-21 1740ET