GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

Corn Drops Amid Mixed Weather Forecasts

Corn for December delivery fell 1.4% to $5.23 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday amid mixed weather forecasts and ahead of exports and production data.

Wheat for September delivery fell 0.7% to $6.18 a bushel. Soybeans for November delivery fell 0.6% to $13.19 1/2 a bushel.

Grain prices weakened amid lingering Covid-19 threats to the global economy that offset expectations of tight supply due to unfavorable weather. Brazil's corn production estimate was cut to 93 million tons from 96 million tons in the previous forecast, but analysts believe it will drop even further because of unusually low temperatures in the South American country. In the U.S., the USDA said that ending stocks for corn would fall to 1.1 billion bushels in 2020-21, and 1.4 billion bushels in 2021-22.

Global Food Prices Fall For First Time in a Year

Global food prices fell in June for the first time in 12 months, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said Thursday, halting a long-running uptick that had prompted concerns about food security in the poorest nations.

The FAO's Food Prices Index fell to 2.5% from its May level to 124.6 points. That marked the first monthly decrease in a year for the benchmark index, which nonetheless remains almost 34% higher than its June 2020 level.

Origin Agritech Shares Rise 17% on China Approval for Hybrid Corn Seeds

Origin Agritech Ltd. shares were up 17% to $8.47 after the company said it has received approval from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs for four of its new hybrid corn breeds in China's corn seed market.

The agriculture technology company said it currently has GMO enhanced versions of the newly approved hybrids currently in the approval pipeline.

USDA Reports Soy Export To Mexico -- Market Talk

0926 ET - The USDA reports export sales of 122,200 tons of soybean cake and meal for delivery to Mexico during the marketing year beginning October 1. The report comes as markets worry about the absence of China as a buyer. Chinese importers have been essential to sustain demand this year but have been off in recent weeks, "leading some to question if it will cut its appetite for U.S. agriculture as it rebuilds its hog herd after devastation from African swine fever," WSJ reports. (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

Calyxt Shares Rise 11% on Seedless Hemp Plants

Calyxt Inc. shares were up 11% to $4.46 after the company said it was expanding its hemp breeding platform with the addition of triploid breeding technology to create seedless hemp.

The company said seedless hemp can offer significant advantages in crop management and harvest potential.

Livestock Futures Slide -- Market Talk

1433 ET - Live cattle futures extend losses, falling 1.1% as traders seem to burn some of the bullishness built into prices in past sessions. Seasonal weakness is to be expected for beef in July, Top Third says. Hogs close stable, after Wednesday's decline. "The charts are flirting with some support," Top Third says, noting that "it seems like bears are gaining more leverage every day." (paulo.trevisani@wsj.com; @ptrevisani)

