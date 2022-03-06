Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Global wheat price rise to cost Egypt additional 12 to 15 billion EGP - minister

03/06/2022 | 06:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI (Reuters) - Global rise in wheat prices will cost Egypt between 12 to 15 billion EGP ($763-$954 million) more in its current fiscal budget than previously planned, finance minister Mohamed Maiit told Asharq news on Sunday.

Egypt is often the world's top importer of wheat. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left Egypt's wheat import prospects in turmoil.

($1 = 15.7250 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
03/05India set to export record 7 mln tonnes wheat this year
RE
03/05IMF says war in Ukraine will have 'severe impact' on global economy
RE
03/05IMF says war in Ukraine will have 'severe impact' on global economy
RE
03/05Food prices jump 20.7% yr/yr to hit record high in Feb, U.N. agency says
RE
03/05Bulgaria to bolster up its wheat reserves, producers fear export ban
RE
03/04China ag minister says winter wheat condition could be worst in history
RE
03/04CBOT wheat posts record weekly rise as Ukraine war drives volatility
RE
03/04Materials Down As Commodities Surge -- Materials Roundup
DJ
03/04Crop trader Louis Dreyfus suspends operations in Russia
RE
03/04ICE REVIEW : Biofuel Changes Pull Down Old Canola Crop Prices
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish