Grain Export Inspections Drop

Export inspections of U.S. grains have fallen from their levels last week, with inspections of corn destined for China still dominating the figures.

Inspections of corn totaled 1.73 million tons for the week ended May 20, which is down from last week's report but up over 700,000 tons from the same time last year. Shipments to China dominated U.S. corn shipments, with over 774,000 tons being shipped there.

Grain futures trading on the CBOT are down today, in response to supportive weather for nascent U.S. crops over the weekend and a lack of surprising news to rejuvenate a rally in grains. Corn is down 0.8%, soybeans are down 0.7%, and wheat is down 2%.

