Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 05/21
674.25 USc   -0.15%
11:35aGrain Export Inspections Drop
DJ
08:00aU.S. wheat slides to one-month low; corn and soy also down
RE
05/23Corn drops 1.3%, soybeans at 3-week low on improved U.S. weather
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Grain Export Inspections Drop

05/24/2021 | 11:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais

Export inspections of U.S. grains have fallen from their levels last week, with inspections of corn destined for China still dominating the figures.

Inspections of corn totaled 1.73 million tons for the week ended May 20, which is down from last week's report but up over 700,000 tons from the same time last year. Shipments to China dominated U.S. corn shipments, with over 774,000 tons being shipped there.

Grain futures trading on the CBOT are down today, in response to supportive weather for nascent U.S. crops over the weekend and a lack of surprising news to rejuvenate a rally in grains. Corn is down 0.8%, soybeans are down 0.7%, and wheat is down 2%.

To see related data, search "USDA Grain Inspections for Export in Metric Tons" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-21 1134ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.75% 659.5 End-of-day quote.36.26%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.15% 674.25 End-of-day quote.5.27%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
11:35aGrain Export Inspections Drop
DJ
08:00aU.S. wheat slides to one-month low; corn and soy also down
RE
05/23Corn drops 1.3%, soybeans at 3-week low on improved U.S. weather
RE
05/23Corn falls 1.5% as U.S. weather outlook improves
RE
05/21GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/21Corn Slides as China Breaks Buying Streak
DJ
05/21U.S. wheat hits 1-month low, soybeans drop to 3-week low, corn weak
RE
05/21U.S. wheat, corn futures fall; soybeans firm on bargain-buying
RE
05/20Corn set for 2.4% weekly gain on Chinese demand, tight supply
RE
05/20Corn edges lower, set to finish week over 3% higher on China demand, supply c..
RE
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish