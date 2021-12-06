Log in
  Homepage
  Futures
  United States
  Chicago Board Of Trade
  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 12/03
794.5 USc   -1.49%
11:30aGrain Export Inspections Inch Lower
DJ
07:35aWheat, corn, soybeans fall as Omicron threat weighs
RE
12:28aChina's corn output rises 4.6% in 2021 on year -stats bureau
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

Grain Export Inspections Inch Lower

12/06/2021 | 11:30am EST
By Kirk Maltais

Inspections of U.S. grains slipped slightly from the previous week, according to the USDA.

In its latest weekly grain export inspections report, the USDA said for the week ended Dec. 2, inspections of corn totaled 758,169 metric tons, soybeans inspections totaled 2.25 million tons, and wheat inspections totaled 245,963 tons--all slightly lower than last week's inspections.

China continues to be the main destination for U.S. soybeans, totaling over 1.4 million tons for the week, according to the USDA. Other leading buyers include Mexico, Taiwan, and Italy.

Grain futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade are lower Monday, pulling back after climbing on Friday. Corn futures are down 0.8%, soybeans are down 0.7%, and wheat is 0.4% lower.

To see related data, search "USDA Grain Inspections for Export in Metric Tons" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-21 1130ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.56% 586 End-of-day quote.18.18%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.49% 794.5 End-of-day quote.24.04%
