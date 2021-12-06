Grain Export Inspections Inch Lower

By Kirk Maltais



Inspections of U.S. grains slipped slightly from the previous week, according to the USDA.

In its latest weekly grain export inspections report, the USDA said for the week ended Dec. 2, inspections of corn totaled 758,169 metric tons, soybeans inspections totaled 2.25 million tons, and wheat inspections totaled 245,963 tons--all slightly lower than last week's inspections.

China continues to be the main destination for U.S. soybeans, totaling over 1.4 million tons for the week, according to the USDA. Other leading buyers include Mexico, Taiwan, and Italy.

Grain futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade are lower Monday, pulling back after climbing on Friday. Corn futures are down 0.8%, soybeans are down 0.7%, and wheat is 0.4% lower.

