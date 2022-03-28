Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade  -  02-20
797 USc   +1.37%
12:00pGreece says it can boost sunflower oil production, if needed
RE
11:49aGrain Export Inspections Rise
DJ
11:13aEgypt counting on France for wheat supplies, prime minister says
RE
Grain Export Inspections Rise

03/28/2022 | 11:49am EDT
By Kirk Maltais

Export inspections for U.S. corn, soybeans and wheat all rose in the past week, with China being a leading destination for grains.

In its latest grain export inspections report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said corn inspections totaled 1.61 million metric tons for the week ended March 24, up from 1.5 million tons reported last week. Soybean inspections totaled 628,819 tons, up from 553,582 tons reported last week, and wheat inspections totaled 341,191 tons, up from 333,970 tons last week.

China was the leading destination for U.S. corn and soybeans for the week, with the country being the destination for 457,613 tons of corn and 288,278 tons of soybeans. Other leading buyers for the two grains were Japan and Mexico.

This week's export inspection figures come amid a focus among traders on nations replacing their exports that were coming from the Black Sea with other alternatives, with U.S. grains expected to be a highly sought choice. The USDA announced Monday a new flash sale of 132,000 tons of soybeans for delivery to China for the 2021-22 marketing year, with another 127,920 tons of corn for delivery to unknown destinations between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 marketing years.

Grain futures on the Chicago Board of Trade are lower Monday, with most-active corn futures down 1.4%, soybeans down 2.1% and wheat down 4.6%.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BE GROUP AB (PUBL) -5.78% 163 Delayed Quote.30.57%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.87% 654.25 End-of-day quote.10.28%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -1.03% 616.099 Delayed Quote.27.10%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -2.03% 664.8131 Delayed Quote.27.70%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 486 End-of-day quote.18.51%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
