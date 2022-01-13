Log in
  Homepage
  Futures
  United States
  Chicago Board Of Trade
  WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 01/12
757.75 USc   -1.62%
09:29aGrain Export Sales Bounce Back From Lows
DJ
01/12Wheat drops for 2nd session on higher U.S. planting; soybeans ease
RE
01/12Wheat futures fall on bigger-than-expected U.S. plantings, stocks
RE
Grain Export Sales Bounce Back From Lows

01/13/2022 | 09:29am EST
By Kirk Maltais

Export sales of U.S. grains have bounced back after plunging to marketing-year lows last week--although totals still fell within the low end of trader expectations.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that for the week ended Jan. 6, wheat export sales totaled 264,400 metric tons, corn sales totaled 457,700 tons, and soybean sales totaled 918,600 tons across both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 marketing years. All three of these totals are higher than those reported in last week's report.

These totals fall within the ranges projected by grain traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this week--although mostly on the low end of expectations. Surveyed analysts had projected wheat between 175,000 tons to 400,000 tons, corn between 425,000 tons to 1.6 million tons, and soybeans between 400,000 tons to 1.6 million tons.

In premarket trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, grain futures are down. Most-active corn futures are down 0.8%, soybeans are down 1.2%, and wheat is down 0.8%.

To see related data, search "U.S. Export Sales: Weekly Sales Totals" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-22 0929ET

