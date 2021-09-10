Grain Exports Finish Marketing Year Sharply Higher

By Kirk Maltais

Exports of U.S. corn and soybeans for the 2020/21 marketing year, which ended Aug. 31, finished significantly higher from the previous year.

Exports of U.S. soybeans through Aug. 31 totaled 60.57 million metric tons, up 35% from the previous year, the USDA reported in its weekly export sales report Friday. Meanwhile, corn exports totaled 66.96 million tons, up 55% from the previous year.

New 2021/22 marketing year sales of U.S. corn, soybeans, and wheat all fell within trader expectations this week, landing on the high-end of projections. For the 2021/22 marketing year, wheat sales totaled 388,400 metric tons for the week ended Sept. 2, while corn sales totaled 905,800 tons and soybean sales totaled 1.47 million tons. All three of these totals fell on the high end of trader projections.

Mexico was the leading buyer of U.S. corn and wheat for the week, purchasing 334,100 tons and 128,100 tons of each, respectively. Meanwhile, China was the leading buyer of soybean exports, totaling 764,000 tons.

In pre-market trading on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, corn futures are up 0.1%, while soybean futures are up 0.2% and wheat futures are up 0.1%.

