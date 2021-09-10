Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 09/09
681.5 USc   -2.40%
09:14aGrain Exports Finish Marketing Year Sharply Higher
DJ
09/09Corn, soybeans set for 2nd week of losses ahead of U.S. report
RE
09/09Wheat hits 6-week low, set for weekly loss of 5%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Grain Exports Finish Marketing Year Sharply Higher

09/10/2021 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kirk Maltais

Exports of U.S. corn and soybeans for the 2020/21 marketing year, which ended Aug. 31, finished significantly higher from the previous year.

Exports of U.S. soybeans through Aug. 31 totaled 60.57 million metric tons, up 35% from the previous year, the USDA reported in its weekly export sales report Friday. Meanwhile, corn exports totaled 66.96 million tons, up 55% from the previous year.

New 2021/22 marketing year sales of U.S. corn, soybeans, and wheat all fell within trader expectations this week, landing on the high-end of projections. For the 2021/22 marketing year, wheat sales totaled 388,400 metric tons for the week ended Sept. 2, while corn sales totaled 905,800 tons and soybean sales totaled 1.47 million tons. All three of these totals fell on the high end of trader projections.

Mexico was the leading buyer of U.S. corn and wheat for the week, purchasing 334,100 tons and 128,100 tons of each, respectively. Meanwhile, China was the leading buyer of soybean exports, totaling 764,000 tons.

In pre-market trading on the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, corn futures are up 0.1%, while soybean futures are up 0.2% and wheat futures are up 0.1%.

To see related data, search "U.S. Export Sales: Weekly Shipment Totals" in Dow Jones NewsPlus.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-10-21 0913ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.45% 496 End-of-day quote.2.94%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -2.40% 681.5 End-of-day quote.6.40%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
09:14aGrain Exports Finish Marketing Year Sharply Higher
DJ
09/09Corn, soybeans set for 2nd week of losses ahead of U.S. report
RE
09/09Wheat hits 6-week low, set for weekly loss of 5%
RE
09/09INSTITUTO ROSENBUSCH S A : Argentine farmers vow protest over beef export cap, s..
RE
09/09Wheat Falls as Traders Sell Ahead of WASDE - Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
09/09U.S. corn, soybean, wheat futures fall ahead of USDA report
RE
09/09U.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates for Sept 2
DJ
09/09Corn firms from 7-1/2 month low; wheat, soybeans fall
RE
09/09ICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Canola Continues to Fall Back
DJ
09/08INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Lower After Wall Street Decline
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral