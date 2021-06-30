Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Board Of Trade - 06/29
639.75 USc   -0.97%
Grain Futures Soar as Farmers Plant Less Than Expected
DJ
08:11aICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT  : Canola Turns Lower With Other Oils
DJ
07:16aIvorian Bakers to Strike as Flour Prices Soar
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Grain Futures Soar as Farmers Plant Less Than Expected

06/30/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
By Kirk Maltais

Grain futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade made a sharp turn higher following the release of two government reports showing stronger demand and less supply of grains than expected.

In response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture releasing both its annual planted acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports Wednesday, grains futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade shot up -- with corn trading at its limit of 40 cents per bushel, up 7.3%. Soybeans are up 6.3%, and wheat is up 3.5%.

In its planted acreage report, the USDA said U.S. farmers planted 92.7 million acres of corn, 87.6 million acres of soybeans and 46.7 million acres of wheat this year. These totals exceed those of last year, and for corn and wheat also are higher than the USDA initially estimated in March.

However, they are lower than expected by grains traders -- analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast planted acres at 93.8 million acres of corn, 89.2 acres of soybeans and 46 million acres of wheat.

Meanwhile, in its quarterly stocks report, the USDA forecast corn stockpiles as of June 1 at 4.11 billion bushels, soybeans stocks at 767 million bushels and wheat stocks at 844 million bushels. All of these totals are below analyst expectations.

Write to Kirk Maltais at kirk.maltais@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-21 1235ET

