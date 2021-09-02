Grains Break Higher as Markets Monitor Gulf Damage -- Daily Grain Highlights

By Paulo Trevisani

--Corn for December delivery rose 0.5% to $5.25 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade Thursday, ending this week's losing streak as traders continue to assess storm damage to gulf exporting facilities.

--Soybean for November delivery rose 0.4% to $12.83 1/4 a bushel.

--Wheat for December delivery rose 0.4% to $7.17 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Coming Up For Air: Grain markets stage a recovery, as the "emotional correction has paused," AgResource said. "Technical healing is needed, but...annual bottoms are very often scored in late Aug/early Sep," AgResource said. "Cash sales remain on hold as a lasting period of massive US corn & soy export demand lies in the offing." A strong export sales report boosted markets, as did bullish news that weekly jobless claims fell more than expected. Ida's damage to Gulf exporting facilities, however, still loomed. "Terminals will no doubt be fixed, but whether this occurs in mid- or late September will be monitored closely," AgResource said.

Still Buying Beans: Chinese buyers of U.S. soybeans struck again, with the USDA reporting export sales of 126K metric tons for delivery to China during the current marketing year. The news came after the agency reported that last week Chinese buyers drove soybeans exports to a higher-than-expected 2.1 million metric tons, while traders fretted about damage caused by Tropical Storm Ida to exporting facilities in the Gulf.

INSIGHT

Curtailed, Not Cancelled: U.S. grain exports should start to flow from the Gulf "in several weeks," AgResource says, "as power is restored and river cleanup operations are completed." AgResource expects export demand to be "pushed backwards in time, not canceled as importers seek to execute sales contracts." AgResource says some exporters are diverting their cargoes to other facilities, "like the PNW...Yet, the coming weekly US export inspections and sales data will show the impact of Ida with FOB/CIF offers unavailable from the Gulf in recent days."

Farmer Finances: U.S. farm incomes this year will rise 20% amid a yearlong rally in prices for key agricultural commodities, according to a USDA forecast. Net farm income is expected to climb to $113 billion, the highest level since 2013, USDA said, even as direct government payments fall 39%. Higher commodity prices are in part due to strong export sales, which USDA forecast last month would hit a record $174B for fiscal 2021. Farmers' expenses will increase 7%, USDA said, with producers paying more for everything from animal feed to labor and land rent.

AHEAD

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

--The Chicago Board of Trade will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Monday. It will reopen Tuesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export inspections report at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday.

--The USDA will release its weekly crop progress report at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

