Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Futures
  3. United States
  4. Chicago Board Of Trade
  5. WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Grains Gain on Bullish Weather, New Crop Exports -- Daily Grain Highlights

07/29/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Paulo Trevisani

--Wheat for September delivery rose 2.4% to $7.05 1/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday, following strong weekly exports and continuous forecasts of weather conditions hurting production in key producing countries.

--Corn for December delivery rose 1.4% to $5.56 1/2 a bushel.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 1.2% to $13.77 3/4 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

New Crop Interest: Grain futures rallied as export data met forecasts of tight supply due to weather conditions unfavorable to crops. "Net cancellations for old crop corn and beans were somewhat offset by new crop sales at the top end of expectations," RCM Alternatives said, noting that "new crop bean sales continue to be historically low as we head into the new marketing year, but that also means there will likely be a bid under the market on any major weakness as importers have some catching up to do."

Flash Sales: The USDA reported flash export sales of 132K metric tons of soybeans to unknown destinations during the 2021-22 marketing year, which begins in September. The news was an added push to grain prices already rising because unfavorable weather is hurting the world's food supply. Earlier, the agency said that exports of old corn and soybean crops had more cancellations than new orders last week, while orders for new crops increased.

INSIGHT

Poor Tour: Wheat rose after the USDA reported 515K metric tons in net export sales for the week ended on June 22, a 9% increase from the previous week and 46% above the prior 4-week average, with China and Mexico as the top buyers. Beyond weekly exports, harsh weather conditions kept hammering crops around the world, in another bullish development for prices. "US wheat is higher on poor results from the US spring wheat crop tour," Futures International says.

Short Shrift: Higher corn and soybean prices are pushing importers to order wheat instead, or Argentine corn, thus the lofty amount of cancellations of US export orders in recent weeks, AgResource says. "Yet, the forward US export outlook is brightening as feed wheat prices continue to rally as exporter milling wheat supplies tighten," and as Brazilian soybeans reach new highs, the research firm said. There were reports of some investors shorting grains, in a bet that weather would cool down and result in higher-than-expected yields. But rallying prices indicate that most bets are on tighter supply.

AHEAD

--The USDA will release its monthly agricultural prices report at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

Write to Paulo Trevisani at paulo.trevisani@wsj.com

-0-

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-21 1526ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.09% 549.25 End-of-day quote.13.38%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.11% 688.75 End-of-day quote.7.53%
All news about WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
03:27pGrains Gain on Bullish Weather, New Crop Exports -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
01:29pCoffee, cane and orange crops at risk as temperatures plunge in Brazil
RE
11:51aCoffee, cane and orange crops at risk as temperatures plunge in Brazil
RE
09:43aBuyers of U.S. Grain Cancel Old Orders But Add New Ones
DJ
07/28Wheat firms for 2nd day as dry weather hits U.S. spring crop
RE
07/28Wheat firms for 2nd day as dry weather hits U.S. spring crop
RE
07/28Wheat climbs on signs of drought damage in northern U.S. Plains
RE
07/28Wheat Leads Grains Rally Amid Supply Concerns -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
07/28Wheat climbs on signs of drought damage in northern U.S. Plains
RE
07/28U.S. Ethanol Inventories Rise Within Expectations
DJ
More news
Chart WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral