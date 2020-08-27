Grains Rally Amid Strong Exports

By Paulo Trevisani

--Wheat for December delivery rose 2.04% to $5.50 and 3/4 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Thursday after USDA data revealed solid export growth for the grain.

--Soybeans for November delivery rose 1.92% to $9.42 a bushel.

--Corn for December delivery rose 1.20% to $3.58 and 1/2 a bushel.

HIGHLIGHTS

EXPORTS GROW: The USDA reported strong net exports growth for wheat and corn. The news came as traders lowered crop yield expectations based on worsening weather forecasts in key producing regions around the world. Ending stock estimates remain at relatively high levels, however. Some traders are warning that prices are rising so much that profit taking is to be expected over the next few days.

CHINA GOBBLES UP CORN: The USDA said Chinese buyers bought 747,000 metric tons of corn. Another 140,000 metric tons were shipped to unknown destinations, beefing up a rally in grains markets fueled by declining crop estimates and growing demand overseas. But stocks remain high by historical patterns and that could lead to profit-taking. However, bullish sentiment is still out there. The export data "is helping showing that the demand is there," Allendale says.

INSIGHT

HOPEFUL TRADING: Markets hope demand from China will remain strong, a boost for prices that adds to forecasts of dry weather threatening the crop's yield, says Stephen Davis, from RJO Futures. "Corn and soybeans is Chinese purchases and weather," Davis said to WSJ. Traders now see "smaller crops than anyone talked about a few weeks ago." But markets still expect ending stocks this year to be higher than usual, in a threat to prices. "If it starts to rain more than forecast in the next 24 to 48 hours," prices could decline, he said.

IT TAKES A DROUGHT: It will take a "dire Brazilian drought in Dec-Feb," for the US grain market to find a more solid footing, AgResource says as prices stage a "rare August rally," after the USDA reported strong exports growth and weather forecasts worsened, raising the prospect of lower-than-expected supply. "Supply-driven advances often overshoot fair value," AgResource says, noting that only once more consistent data is available "will yield clarity emerge."

AHEAD

--The USDA releases its monthly agricultural prices report at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC releases its weekly commitment of traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

