WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
India to send 8,000 T wheat this month to Afghanistan

03/05/2022 | 09:53am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will send 8,000 tonnes of wheat in March to Afghanistan, the government said on Saturday, in a bid to help the country facing poverty and hunger since the takeover by the Taliban last year.

In total, India plans to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan on an infrequently used land route through Pakistan, with 2,000 tonnes already being sent in February.

Permission for such a convoy is rare, with Pakistan having barred the entry of goods from India for years as the relationship between the two nuclear-armed nations has deteriorated.

Since the United States froze Afghanistan's dollar-denominated assets, the Taliban-led administration has been using wheat as payment for thousands of government workers, mostly labourers, as the country's financial crisis intensifies.

(Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

By Mayank Bhardwaj


© Reuters 2022
