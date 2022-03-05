India to send 8,000 T wheat this month to Afghanistan

In total, India plans to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan on an infrequently used land route through Pakistan, with 2,000 tonnes already being sent in February.

Permission for such a convoy is rare, with Pakistan having barred the entry of goods from India for years as the relationship between the two nuclear-armed nations has deteriorated.

Since the United States froze Afghanistan's dollar-denominated assets, the Taliban-led administration has been using wheat as payment for thousands of government workers, mostly labourers, as the country's financial crisis intensifies.

(Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

By Mayank Bhardwaj