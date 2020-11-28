Indian govt invites protesting farmers for talks on Thursday

NEW DELHI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - India's government on Saturday
invited leaders of protesting farmers' unions for talks next
week to address concerns about new laws which seek to deregulate
the country's large agriculture sector.
Farmers arrived in trucks, buses and tractors on Saturday at
Delhi's Singhu border with Haryana state and blocked the main
northern highway into the capital. They chanted slogans against
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and waved the red,
yellow and green flags of farmer's unions.
The government has deployed hundreds of police and
paramilitary forces in response.
"I appeal to the protesting farmers that the government of
India is ready to hold talks regarding your problems.
Representatives of farmers have been invited on Dec. 3 for a
discussion," Home Minister Amit Shah said in a statement on
Saturday.
The offer came a day after clashes ended with an agreement
that the farmers could demonstrate in the capital, amid protests
over laws that farmers fear could rob them of minimum guaranteed
prices for their produce.
Shah appealed to the farmers, who appeared ready for a long
sit-in, to hold their protest at an allocated site in north
Delhi, where toilet facilities, drinking water and ambulances
have been arranged.
He said farmers' unions wanted to hold discussions before
Dec. 3. "I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your
protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to
address your concerns the very next day".
On Friday, police fired tear gas and water cannons to
disperse the protesters before letting them march into the
capital.
Both security forces and farmers have installed barricades
to prevent a repeat of Friday's clashes.
Harbhajan Singh, 75, from Amritsar in the major northern
farming state of Punjab, said he and others were carrying
provisions and were prepared to camp out.
"We have been harassed by the government. We want a special
parliament session for withdrawal of the new farm laws," Singh
said, adding he hopes farmers from other states will join the
protests to pressure the government.
Opposition Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi also slammed
the government.
"Our slogan was, 'Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer,' but
today PM Modi's arrogance made the soldier stand against the
farmer. This is very dangerous," Gandhi tweeted in reaction to a
photo of a policeman attempting to hit a farmer with a baton.
Modi's laws, enacted in September, let farmers sell their
produce anywhere, including to big corporate buyers like Walmart
Inc, not just at government-regulated wholesale markets
where growers are assured of a minimum procurement price.
But many small growers worry they will be left vulnerable to
big business and could eventually lose the price supports for
key staples such as wheat and rice.
(Reporting by Danish Siddiqui; Writing by Nidhi Verma; Editing
by Euan Rocha, William Mallard and James Drummond)